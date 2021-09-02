FourthRev and The London School of Economics and Political Science launch first ‘Career Accelerator’ in data analytics.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FourthRev, the digital education company, and The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) are announcing today the launch of the online Data Analytics Career Accelerator. Built in collaboration with global technology companies and leading employers, this Career Accelerator delivers an immersive, project-based, and fully online experience available to learners anywhere in the world. The programme empowers participants with the technical, analytical and human skills necessary to launch or advance a career in the digital economy, and provides the project portfolio and job matching support to enable graduates to successfully secure new employment in data-focused roles.

The online Data Analytics Career Accelerator will open for enrollment in September 2021, with the first learners commencing their studies in February 2022. The curriculum will prepare learners to enter data analytics roles with a critical combination of in-demand technical skills including data analysis, visualisation and programming, with human skills such as problem-solving, influencing and critical reflection. The programme has been developed by LSE’s world class Departments of Statistics and Methodology in collaboration with global data analytics companies, such as Tableau, and includes virtual projects with employer partners and job matching support from global recruitment specialists, such as Robert Walters.

While full details of the curriculum will be available when enrollment opens, the programme is designed to enable learners to:

Conduct descriptive analytics in order to prepare reports and insights to support business decision-making

Prepare advanced data visualisations and data stories to communicate compelling, guided narratives to key business stakeholders

Acquire large amounts of complex data from multiple sources and complete advanced analytical processes using popular analytical tools

Apply predictive models to transform insights into actionable strategies

Collaborate in solving business problems and justify strategic recommendations that leverage best practice and advanced data-analytic approaches

Build practical experience with critical in-demand analytics tools: Excel, SQL databases, postgres, Python, R, and Tableau

Professor Pauline Barrieu, Academic Director of Online Programmes at LSE commented: “Supporting alumni and professionals to refresh and adapt their knowledge and skills throughout their evolving careers is important to us. We are excited to be working with FourthRev to deliver the Data Analytics Career Accelerator and hope to empower more people from varied backgrounds to advance in this fast-growing field.”

Mark Lester, Chief Partnerships Officer for FouthRev shares “We are delighted to be launching the Data Analytics Career Accelerator with LSE. FourthRev designed the Career Accelerators concept to take a fresh look at delivering highly relevant online short course education for the digital economy. Learners should not need to choose between an industry-led bootcamp or an academic programme, and so this approach combines the best of both. Learners will experience the robustness and recognition of LSE’s world-leading education alongside the best job-focused technical education, designed by top industry and employers.”

Tom Chambers, Associate Director of Technology & Growth at Robert Walters said: “This programme from FourthRev and LSE will help to address the skills gap through the combination of both academic credibility and hands-on, practical experience. What’s most important about the Career Accelerator programme is the genuine foot on the employment ladder it provides through our developed recruitment network. What is also exciting is the foundation they offer for diverse groups of people to build strong careers in technology.”

Although available to all, LSE and FourthRev expect the programme to appeal most to people who are looking to fast track their professional development while in work still or people looking to switch careers and move into the digital technology sector. FourthRev is planning to launch additional Career Accelerators from LSE and from other leading universities and global corporations over the coming year.

For further information in the launch of the online Data Analytics Career Accelerator, please visit: https://onlinecareeraccelerators.lse.ac.uk/lse-data-analytics-online-career-accelerator?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=launch-announcement

Notes to editors

About FourthRev

FourthRev brings together leading universities, the world’s best technology companies and employer partners to deliver learning experiences with direct pathways to qualifications and jobs in the digital economy. Beginning in Melbourne in May 2019, they have since built courses with multiple global tech giants, including AWS, Salesforce and Tableau, delivered through university partnerships in the UK, Australia and the US.

FourthRev courses are currently available via 11 higher educational providers worldwide, including University of Coventry and FutureLearn, RMIT, University of Canberra and University of California, Irvine. The start-up is in conversation with a further 20 organisations, with plans to double the number of higher education partners in the next 12-18 months.

About The London School of Economics and Political Science

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is an internationally renowned university specialising in the social sciences. Its expertise spans a wide range of disciplines from economics, politics and law, to sociology, health policy, accounting and finance.

As one of the most international universities in the world, the School’s diversity of people, ideas and interests make it an exciting centre for research, teaching and public engagement.

Established in 1895, the original vision of LSE as ‘a community of people and ideas, founded to know the causes of things, for the betterment of society’ remains true to this day. It continues to use its research-led expertise to influence governments, NGOs, businesses and others to help tackle the world’s most pressing problems. For more information visit lse.ac.uk

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters is one of the world's leading specialist professional recruitment consultancies and focuses on placing high calibre professionals into permanent, contract and temporary positions at all levels of seniority. Established in 1985, the Group has built a global presence spanning 31 countries.