iDEAL Semiconductor Adopts Silvaco Victory TCAD Solution for the Development of Next-Gen High Efficiency Power Devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silvaco Group, Inc., a leading provider of TCAD, EDA software and design IP, today announced that iDEAL Semiconductor has adopted Silvaco Victory TCAD Solution to accelerate research and development of its next-generation, high-efficiency power devices. Victory TCAD Solution enables iDEAL Semiconductor to realize break-through levels of power efficiency utilizing new proprietary and patented technology.

iDEAL Semiconductor’s technology offers billions of dollars in energy savings, representing cooler operation, longer lifetimes, better reliability and overall higher efficiency. The innovative technology has wide-ranging application in all areas where power efficiency matters, including: mobility, communication, artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), big data, renewables, electric vehicles (EVs), and the electronification of everything (EoE) to help meet ESG goals.

“In order to make a leap forward in power semiconductor efficiency, we required a partner that could enable a next-generation silicon power technology platform. By collaborating with the Silvaco technical team and utilizing its Victory TCAD Solution, we were able to convert a theoretical idea into actual working material, enabling us to demonstrate a new leading class of Power Semiconductors,” said David Jauregui, CTO and co-founder of iDEAL Semiconductor. “The combination of advanced feature set, the depth of technical capabilities and usability of Victory TCAD Solution enables us to deliver highly differentiated products while meeting aggressive schedules and requirements.”

"TCAD simulation is the key to early success in the design and development of new semiconductor devices,” said Eric Guichard, vice president and general manager of Silvaco’s TCAD Division. “The success of iDEAL Semiconductor demonstrates the benefits of using Silvaco’s comprehensive TCAD solutions to create new breakthrough designs.”

About Silvaco Group, Inc.

Silvaco is a leading provider TCAD, EDA software and semiconductor design IP, used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. For over 35 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore.

About iDEAL Semiconductor

Founded in 2017, Ideal Semiconductor represents a revolutionary improvement in energy conversion technology. Ideal Semiconductor has focused on developing the world's most energy efficient power semiconductors with near ideal performance. The company's SuperQ Technology is the result of years of research and development to enable unparalleled cost/performance for power components. The company's revolutionary technology enables longer life, greater efficiency and cooler operating temperatures for electronic systems spanning many critical applications including electric vehicles, renewable energy, data center servers and various vertical markets. Founded by a team of Industry veterans, Ideal Semiconductor is positioned to disrupt the $25 billion market for power semiconductors that convert energy within electronic devices.