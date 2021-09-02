Conejo Simi Moorpark Association of REALTORS® Expands their Remine Product Offering to Include Remine Pro and SSO Dashboard

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that Conejo Simi Moorpark Association of REALTORS® (CSMAR) will expand their partnership with Remine to include Remine Pro and SSO Dashboard as complimentary member benefits to their more than 2,000 valued subscribers.

Remine Pro unlocks powerful new features and places key data into the hands of real estate professionals. This innovative tool brings together MLS, public, and people records to increase agent productivity and broker business.

The Remine SSO Dashboard will bring a new efficient login process for members and provide the MLS with administrative tools that allow their association and broker partners to add their business partners to their custom created dashboards. This will dramatically reduce their historic costs associated with less functional SSO products. In addition, brokers gain the ability to customize their dashboard layout, color, logos, and add custom SSO brokerage products at no additional cost.

“CSMAR is excited to offer our subscribers an elevated digital experience with the new member benefits, Remine Pro and SSO Dashboard,” said Evelyn Schultz, CEO of CSMAR. “Our partnership with Remine furthers our commitment to offer tools and resources to create a seamless real estate transaction.”

“We have enjoyed working with CSMAR and are thrilled to enhance the partnership by adding Remine Pro and SSO Dashboard,” explained Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “We strive to provide MLSs and Associations, like CSMAR, with best-in-class technology so their members can create strategic workflows to power their businesses and customize their MLS experiences by taking advantage of the SSO and our open APIs.”

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website.

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1million real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

Remine is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and PropTech Breakthrough's “Residential Data Management Platform of the Year.”

About Conejo Simi Moorpark Association of REALTORS®

The Conejo Simi Moorpark Association of Realtors® (CSMAR) is a member service organization of professionals in real estate, who subscribe to a strict Code of Ethics of the National Association of Realtors®. CSMAR is pledged to promote and maintain high standards of conduct in the real estate profession and enforces the Code of Ethics within its membership. Our charter is to provide you with the latest information, tools and resources to make your real estate transaction complete.

The Association is committed to furthering the interests of home and other real property ownership and is involved in public service and consumer protection and addresses political issues that impact development in the area. The Association serves the communities of Agoura Hills, Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village along with MLS Data from within the Conejo Valley, Simi Valley and Moorpark that is supplemented by datashares with our neighboring MLSs of CRISNet, TheMLS CLAW, CRMLS, VCCAR, Glendale, Pasadena, and Greater Palm Springs.