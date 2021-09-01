AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Agency Insurance Company of Maryland, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of Agency Insurance Company of Maryland, Inc. (AIC) (Hanover, MD). The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

The ratings reflect AIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings upgrade is the result of favorable trends in AIC’s balance sheet strength. This is due to continued improvement in the company’s policyholder surplus level and its risk-adjusted capitalization. AIC’s overall risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is assessed at the strongest level. Balance sheet strength is also supported by favorable reserve development and sound liquidity measures. AIC’s strong operating performance has aided in the company’s surplus growth. Additionally, premium growth has slowed in recent years, and surplus appreciation has outpaced surplus growth in the past three years. This has assisted the net and gross leverage ratios to decline over the latest five-year period to a more favorable position relative to AM Best’s non-standard auto composite.

