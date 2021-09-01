NAMB President and SRE.com Announce Partnership to Launch SRE Marketplace

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAMB President Kimber White and SRE.com President John G. Stevens, who is also a former president of that organization, have announced a partnership that will provide a new member benefit aimed at preparing loan originators to compete more effectively, both today and in the coming purchase money mortgage market. NAMB and SRE will cooperate to build a new online marketplace that will connect consumers with the mortgage loan originators of their choice.

“This new online destination will be the industry’s first true borrower-facing portal, where consumers can choose the professionals they want to serve them based on the actual experience of their peers,” White said. “At the same time, NAMB members can collect consumer ratings and reviews and add the human component in human-assisted eCommerce. It is like Amazon meets the real estate transaction!”

The SRE marketplace will include profiles for mortgage loan originators all across the United States. Consumers can create search terms for property type and mortgage loan expertise, such as condo, second home, investment property, single family, or any other mortgage type. Search results connect them with mortgage professionals who have been reviewed by past borrowers.

White pointed out that NAMB is always seeking partners that carry a similar philosophy in their business. “At NAMB, we support all lenders and your choice for whomever best supports you, your business and your borrowers. We’re NAMB for all. In SRE, we have found that true ally,” he said.

“For as long as I’ve been a part of this industry, loan originators have struggled to find good new business leads and to forge strong partnerships with their partners in real estate sales,” Stevens said. “We will change that by putting consumers at the center of the transaction and giving loan originators the opportunity to build out strong referral relationships easily. I’m very proud to be partnering with NAMB to bring this to the industry.”

Mortgage originators can claim their free profile now and begin interacting with consumers in a marketplace designed specifically for them, by visiting https://SRE.com.

ABOUT SRE.COM

SREDOTCOM d/b/a SRE.com is a global technology provider focused on creating online destinations that provide consumers with safe online spaces to discover, evaluate, purchase and review the products and services they need to live happier and more fulfilled lives. To find out more, visit the company online at https://SRE.com.

About NAMB

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers is the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973.