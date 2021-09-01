The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Announces Partnership with Plaza Home Mortgage

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Association of Mortgage Brokers today announced their 2021 Visionary Partnership with Plaza Home Mortgage®, one of the nation’s leading wholesale and correspondent mortgage lenders.

NAMB has been representing the interests of mortgage professionals and borrowers since 1973. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage broker industry, NAMB is affiliated with State Associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 910,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators, and 39,000 licensed mortgage broker and mortgage lender businesses.

NAMB’s active lobbying and advocacy efforts frequently focus on national and state issues. Through their NAMB Industry Partner Program, they cultivate custom industry partnerships with organizations that possess similar goals and objectives.

“We are very proud to further our relationship with NAMB and support our broker partners nationwide,” said Jeff Leinan, Plaza’s Executive Vice President of National Wholesale Production. “Since 2000, the year Plaza Home Mortgage was founded, our company has had a long-term commitment to the mortgage broker community, and this Visionary Partnership is evidence of that continuing support.”

“NAMB is excited about the furtherance of the relationship with Plaza Home Mortgage. With a combined focus on education, advocacy and a duty to strengthen and support the broker channel, we are proud to partner with Plaza in 2021 and beyond,” said NAMB President Kimber White.

About the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB)

NAMB is a trade association of mortgage professionals with membership in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. NAMB provides education, certification and government affairs representation for the mortgage industry. For more information, visit NAMB.org.