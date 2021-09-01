National Fuel Launches New Online Payment System

BOSTON & WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“National Fuel” or the “Utility”) has partnered with InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution for online bill payment services, to launch an improved, more user-friendly electronic billing and payment system for National Fuel customers. The bill pay portal, which replaces a previous online portal, is integrated with InvoiceCloud’s secure, cloud-based payment platform. The InvoiceCloud portal includes technologically advanced payment options preferred by customers, including pay-by-phone, pay by text, pay online, and the ability to pay using PayPal and other digital banking services. The InvoiceCloud portal launched to National Fuel customers on August 25, 2021.

“National Fuel is continuously looking for ways to enhance our customer experience,” said Donna L. DeCarolis, President of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation. “We launched a new and vastly improved website nearly a year ago and are pleased to take the next step in providing a bill pay portal system that is easy to navigate and provides our customers with more accessible, secure options.”

All customers that have used the previous online portal to access account information will need to reset their password in order to log-in to the new Invoice Cloud portal.

With the updated payment system through InvoiceCloud, customers will now be able to:

Pay by text, a new and convenient option for paying National Fuel bills

Set payment reminders for email and text

Enjoy a faster, easier to use payment experience

According to the 2020 State of Online Payments survey from InvoiceCloud, over 80% of bill payers prefer to pay their bills online, on mobile, on text, or via phone if given the option. Providing customers with multiple ways to pay has also been proven to reduce late or lost payments and to increase customer satisfaction overall.

“The commitment that National Fuel has to people and community has been evident throughout this integration,” says InvoiceCloud Chief Operating Officer Rob Autor. “It aligns well with InvoiceCloud’s customer-first values, and we are thrilled to help raise the already high bar at National Fuel for customer satisfaction with this new payment portal.”

For more information about the National Fuel bill pay portal from InvoiceCloud, visit https://www.nationalfuel.com/new-bill-pay-portal/.

About National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation is the Utility segment of National Fuel Gas Company, a diversified energy company that is engaged in a number of natural gas-related activities. The Utility provides natural gas service to nearly 2 million residents in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://www.nationalfuel.com.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is the leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,100 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, Invoice Cloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.