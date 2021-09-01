Cereal Fans Rejoice! Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Giving Away Up To Two Million Cereal Boxes

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinnamon Toast Crunch is announcing one epic deal for cereal fans – throughout the month of September, the beloved breakfast staple is giving away up to two million boxes via rebate of Cinnamon Toast Crunch!

Starting today through September 30, those interested in enjoying Cinnamon Toast Crunch for free can receive a rebate up to $6.55 excluding tax when they purchase any flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Purchasers simply submit a photo of their receipt or shipping confirmation from their online purchase at FreeCTC.com by October 31 and once verified, consumers can redeem the rebate by November 7 via Venmo®, PayPal® or by check.

“ As families get back into their school routine, we’re hoping to make breaktime a breeze,” said Mindy Murray, Senior Marketing Communications Manager, General Mills. “ Parents are the real winners as they get to serve up their kid’s favorite cereal without any pressure on the wallet. It’s a win-win!”

The two million box giveaway is open to U.S. residents ages 18 and older and is limited to one box per household. Entrants can apply the rebate to participating Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal flavors, including Dulce de Leche Toast Crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Chocolate Toast Crunch and more! Offer void in Rhode Island, Connecticut, North Dakota, and Miami Dade County and is not redeemable on Mega size, bag and single-serve cups/pouches.

For more information on how to enter, as well as terms, conditions, and participating retailers, interested participants can visit FreeCTC.com. You can also follow Cinnamon Toast Crunch on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

