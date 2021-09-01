Lady Gaga celebrates Love For Sale album with intimate jazz online performance exclusively brought to fans by Westfield. Registration for access to the streamed performance goes live today at Live.Westfield.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Lady Gaga celebrates Love For Sale album with intimate jazz online performance exclusively brought to fans by Westfield. Registration for access to the streamed performance goes live today at Live.Westfield.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westfield – the world’s premier shopping, lifestyle, and entertainment brand – today announces an exclusive global event with Grammy award winning artist Lady Gaga online and across its global network of flagship destinations to launch her forthcoming album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale.

The megastar will stage a streamed performance celebrating jazz classics and her new duets album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale, ahead of its official launch to the public on October 1. The partnership with Westfield leverages the company’s virtual presence and physical locations to bring together fans and customers from across the globe in a one of a kind virtual-meets-physical hybrid concert.

The virtual and physical audience will hear Lady Gaga perform several new tracks from the album, either within physical Fan Zones in 21 Westfield centers across Europe and the US, including Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey, or online, where the experience will also unite fans with a ‘Watch Together’ function where Gaga lovers can meet up online in groups of six in their own private room.

Lady Gaga commented: “I love singing jazz music, and am very excited for everyone to hear my new album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale. I am grateful to Westfield for helping bring me and my performance to my fans across the world even when I can’t travel to them.”

Caroline Puechoultres, Chief Customer Officer for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, commented: “To partner with Lady Gaga, who is such an iconic and powerful force in the industry, is a huge opportunity for us to bring consumers together virtually and physically to launch her new album. Our network of destinations offers the power to bring people together and share in memorable experiences in partnership with artists and brands. The safety of our visitors to Westfield is of utmost importance to us, and as such a wealth of measures are in place across all our centers including, hand sanitizers and extra cleaning to help provide reassurance to our guests during these uncertain times. We are delighted to deliver this 360 Gaga experience to fans and customers, particularly at our newly branded centers and hope the public enjoy the experience.”

Jurgen Grebner, Executive Vice President International Interscope Records, said: “Having worked with Westfield on a number of live music events, it’s really exciting to be able to take an artist performance to the next level across the Westfield audiences both online and off. The collaboration is a first for us where fans will be able to be part of Lady Gaga’s performance of jazz classics through the intimate streamed event, or at one of the 21 Fan Zones in ten different countries, truly bringing audiences together across the globe.”

Registration for exclusive access to the September 30 streamed performance goes live today at Live.Westfield.com, and tickets to the official Fan Zones will be available starting on September 20 here.

The Westfield network of flagship destinations, which collectively reach over 1 billion consumers each year, provides a unique global platform for retailers, artists and brands to host live streamed events, experiential activations, pop-up stores and 360 media campaigns. With flagship destinations across the US and Europe, the company announced this year that a further six centers will join the network, including the first centers in Spain, Germany and Austria. Ensuring the health and safety of all our visitors, retailers, employees within these and all of our centers remains a priority. Covid-19 health and safety measures in place follow government guidelines and we continue to work with 3rd party Bureau Veritas to attest to the implementation of very strict standards regarding health and safety within our shopping centers.

For further information on the global streaming event, please contact:

robyn.cottelli@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield:

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €55.0 Bn as at June 30, 2021, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 86 shopping centers, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 2,900 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com. Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com

Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

About Born This Way Foundation:

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world. Through high-impact programming, youth-led conversations, and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, the Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Learn how the Foundation encourages people to practice kindness towards themselves and their communities at bornthisway.foundation and its storytelling platform Channel Kindness at channelkindness.org.

Registered charity number is EIN 45-2752227.

About Exploring the Arts:

Founded by Tony Bennett and Susan Benedetto, Exploring the Arts was established in 1999 as a public charity whose mission is to transform the lives of young people through arts education. Beginning with the creation of Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Astoria, Queens (Tony’s hometown), Tony and Susan’s vision to help build robust, sustainable arts education programs now reaches 39 middle and high schools in New York as well as 14 in Los Angeles. At the heart of ETA's work is a vision to provide greater equity of resources and opportunity in the arts to historically marginalized teens. Learn more at exploringthearts.org. Federal ID number 13-4069251.