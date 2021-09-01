AKKA Awarded $60 Million Multi-Year Contract to Support a Global Automotive OEM in North America

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537), European leader in engineering consultancy and R&D services in the mobility sector, is proud to announce its selection by a global automotive OEM to provide engineering and manufacturing services in North America. This multi-year contract is expected to bring in revenue of more than $60 million over the next 3 years.

As part of this engagement, AKKA will leverage its strong automotive engineering and manufacturing capabilities to help improve the OEM’s operational quality, fix defects and improve the time to market of new vehicles. The Group’s highly experienced and certified engineers will work in key areas within the manufacturing plant such as electrical, transmission, engine, calibration, logistics, and quality support.

Dharam Sheoran, CEO AKKA North America mentioned: “We are delighted to extend our collaboration with this global automotive leader to support them in their critical manufacturing and quality areas. Mobility is AKKA’s strongest industry segment globally. With North America identified as one of the most important geographies for the Group’s growth plans, this large win in the US will help us strengthen our position in the automotive segment within the region.”.

Raj Madhavan, COO Automotive – AKKA North America added: “We won this contract thanks to our extensive automotive expertise, deep engineering & manufacturing services capabilities, and ability to support 24x7 manufacturing & quality operations. As part of our engagement with this leading OEM, we will be playing a critical role supporting their growing demand in Manufacturing & Quality areas, expanding our near shore presence, leveraging internal tools and introducing new processes and models.”.

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 21,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – segment B – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com/

Follow us on: https://twitter.com/AKKA_Tech