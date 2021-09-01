Rexnord Corporation’s Stockholders Approve PMC Business Combination with Regal Beloit Corporation

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) (“Rexnord”) today announced that its stockholders voted to approve1 the previously announced combination of Rexnord’s Process & Motion Control (“PMC”) Business with Regal Beloit Corporation (“Regal”) in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction (the “Transaction”) at the special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held earlier today.

Commenting on the Special Meeting, Rexnord Chairman, President and CEO, Todd Adams, said, “We are pleased with our stockholders’ strong support for the value creation opportunity this transaction brings from the enhanced scale and significant growth opportunities created by the merger of our PMC segment with Regal as well as our standalone Water Management business, Zurn Water Solutions, that is well positioned to continue to drive differentiated growth through our water solutions for health, human safety and the environment.”

As previously announced, the consummation of the Transaction is expected to occur early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,800 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly-engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorporation.com.

About Regal

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation, and power transmission products, serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Regal is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

