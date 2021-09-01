Constant Aviation and Western Technical College Partner to Offer Career Solutions for Students

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constant Aviation, the nation’s leading provider of quality maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) and aircraft-on-ground (AOG) services, announced that it is partnering with Western Technical College of El Paso, Texas, to provide flexible, long-term career paths for students looking to enter the high-technology world of aviation maintenance.

The partnership comes at an opportune time, since Constant Aviation is seeing a rapidly growing demand for its services, having expanded its nationwide AOG mobile response network by more than 15% this year alone. In order to fulfill needs in AOG and at facilities in Cleveland and elsewhere, the company is recruiting for positions including technicians in avionics, AMT, paint, wire harness and other areas, with many positions offering $2,000 signing bonuses.

“Constant Aviation’s partnership with Western Technical College will make many career opportunities available to its students,” said Nicole Krafchek, Constant Aviation’s head of recruiting and employee engagement. “We have always focused on attracting top talent and team members with a passion for their careers. Western Tech’s mission, together with academic programs that align with the aviation industry’s needs, make this partnership a perfect fit.”

Constant Aviation has capabilities in aircraft and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics and other critical areas, and is a national leader in the field. In order to meet the demand for its services, it not only is recruiting nationally but also offers a range of innovative apprenticeship programs designed to introduce talented young workers to the company.

Under the new partnership, students will be able to exit the Western Tech program and enter directly into the aviation workforce, earning their Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certifications while also working at Constant Aviation, learning from the best and using the most advanced technology.

“Western Tech’s curriculums are perfectly suited as a head start to our apprentice programs,” said Jim Yarborough, Constant Aviation’s head of work force development. “The quality instructors at Western Tech, the outstanding curriculum and the program’s high standards lend themselves to creating skilled technicians with outstanding earnings potential in a meaningful career.”

Added Brad Kuykendall, Chief Executive Officer at Western Tech, “Our curriculum fits seamlessly with the industry’s expectations for future generations of aviation technicians, preparing students so they immediately can transition into the field using the knowledge they’ve just developed. It’s a remarkably small commitment for the dividends that are paid.”

In addition, Western Tech will work with Constant Aviation on future endeavors to supplement emerging technologies initiatives such as Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). Constant Aviation has been an authorized UAS service center since 2017 and has been building partnerships to support the market for this emerging technology.

Beyond aviation, Western Tech and Constant Aviation have a common bond. Constant Aviation is the Official Aircraft Maintenance & Aircraft on Ground (AOG) provider of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), and also is the official sponsor of the NHRA’s iconic Factory Stock Showdown class. Western Tech is the presenting sponsor of the NHRA Youth and Education Services (YES) Program.

About Western Technical College

Founded in 1970, Western Technical College has been a family-owned and operated nationally accredited institution of higher education for four generations in El Paso, Texas. Western Tech is committed to supporting its students from the time of enrollment, throughout the program of study and through graduation and employment. Western Tech’s mission is to provide quality training and education in a caring, professional environment that prepares new students and working adults with the skills they need to succeed and advance in their chosen careers. For more information, visit Western Tech online at www.westerntech.edu, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/westerntech and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/westerntechnicalcollege.

About Constant Aviation

Constant Aviation specializes in aircraft and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics, interiors and paint. In addition, it offers mobile response services through its AOG division, and accessory and composite services through its Nextant Aerospace division. With more than 15 years of expertise in a comprehensive array of business jet airframes, Constant Aviation has raised the bar in aircraft maintenance expectations by focusing on quality, always. In 2021, Constant Aviation became the official aircraft maintenance and AOG support of the NHRA and the title sponsor of the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown class. Constant Aviation is a member of the Directional Aviation family of private aviation companies. For more information, visit https://www.constantaviation.com/ or call 216.261.7119. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.