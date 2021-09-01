Best’s Review Examines Life Insurance Sales and Distribution

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The September issue of Best’s Review focuses on life insurance agent recruitment and online life insurance distribution.

“ Taking a Leap ” looks at the challenges involved with recruiting and retaining life insurance agents.

” looks at the challenges involved with recruiting and retaining life insurance agents. “Life Insurers Look for Big Things in Small Packages as They Target Middle Market in Online Sales,” reports on how life insurers are using technology to reach new markets.



Also included in the September issue:

Full access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available at www.bestreview.com.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.