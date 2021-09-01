BIO10 FORTE By Lullage, an Authentic Revolution in Dark Spots Correctors

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lullage, also known as Bella Aurora in Europe, is the European leading brand in dark spots correction and has been a reference in even skin tone cosmetics for more than 130 years. With a strong presence in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Lullage is growing stronger in the US market with its own branch in Florida.

bio10 forte brings to life a real revolution in dark spots solutions. It does so because, besides Vitamin C, it contains B-CORE 221™, an innovative technology patented by Bella Aurora laboratories.

B-CORE 221™

2x Faster 3x More efficient

An innovative and revolutionary system of active principles integrated in a smart capsule that enables its own absorption by the basal layer and allows the depigmentation enablers to move towards the melanocyte, without degrading its active principle. Thanks to its shape, the capsule ﬁts perfectly in the melanocyte and, once fastened, it releases 100% of the active principle in order to reduce the appearance of dark spots in a faster and more effective manner.

bio10 forte, gentle on the skin, is an intensive corrector for all types of dark spots (age-related, solar, hormonal, post-inflammatory).

Suitable for any skin type bio10 forte becomes a ritual for the face, neck and décolleté by simply applying half of the product across clean, dry skin with a gentle massage.

Results can be seen in as little as 4 weeks. Skin looks more even, smoother and radiant.

“Dark spots are usually caused by sun exposure, hormonal changes, or medications.

They affect one in three women* and sometimes have a damaging effect on self-esteem and confidence” Jordi Segura, R&D Director of Bella Aurora Labs *Kantar Worldpane

PARABEN FREE · PETROLATUM FREE · MINERAL OIL FREE · HYDROQUINONE FREE

AVAILABLE AT WALGREENS’ STORES

Walgreens Online shop

Amazon