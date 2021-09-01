The Radicle Carbon and Soil Challenge by UPL – The Search Is on for the Ag and Food Tech Start-ups Changing the Game for Carbon Reduction & Soil Health

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radicle Growth, a company-building platform for early-stage ag and food technologies, today announces its partnership with UPL, a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions. The partners have come together to run “The Radicle Carbon and Soil Challenge by UPL”, which sets out to invest $1.25M USD in two start-up companies that can positively impact and reduce the carbon footprint and improve soil health of the food value chain.

The Challenge provides a platform to explore disruptive and innovative technologies across the entire food value chain, covering soil health, digital tools, supply chain tech, biologicals, plant nutrition, fintech, carbon markets, MRV, new business models, and livestock management.

A $1 million USD investment will be made in The Challenge winner and a $250,000 USD investment in the second-place winner in order to accelerate their growth. Register now for early application through https://radicle.vc/carbon-soil-early-applicant-form/

Jai Shroff, Global CEO, UPL Ltd. said:

“At UPL we strongly believe in the power of open collaboration to connect people and problems with game-changing technologies and solutions. That is why we are launching The Radicle Carbon and Soil Challenge in partnership with Radicle Growth, to pool the best ideas, innovators, start-ups and scientists that will help protect and preserve one of our most valuable natural assets: soil.”

Kirk Haney, Managing Partner, Radicle Growth, said: “Feeding our growing population is of utmost importance and our farmers do an incredible job at this - the challenge is mitigating the environmental impact that producing food leaves. We are excited to work collaboratively with UPL to find and fund the entrepreneurs who are solving this problem.”

Investment decisions will be made during a “Pitch Day” in San Francisco in March 2022. A judging panel of industry experts, soon to be announced, will hear from 4-6 finalists who will be chosen from the global applicant pool. In addition to the funding, the winners will also get access to advice from both UPL and Radicle senior executives to help accelerate their company’s business and technical efforts.

For more information on the Radicle Carbon and Soil Challenge by UPL, and to apply, visit: https://radicle.vc/the-radicle-challenge/.

About Radicle Growth:

Radicle Growth selects innovative, early-stage companies for investment, ensuring that disruptive ag tech & food tech companies reach their full potential. In addition to providing seed-stage capital, Radicle Growth provides a fertile environment for visionaries in the ag and food space to flourish. Their proprietary platform is one of a kind in the ag and food industry, filling a huge void in the market by identifying the most innovative technologies and accelerating them with a range of value-creation initiatives. To connect and learn more about Radicle Growth follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About UPL Ltd:

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products & solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $5 billion. We are a purpose-led company. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. Our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 13,600 registrations For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.