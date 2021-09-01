GHO Capital invests in ClearView Healthcare Partners, the leading provider of strategic consulting services to global innovators in the life sciences

LONDON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, the European specialist investor in global healthcare, and the founding partners of ClearView Healthcare Partners, announce a majority recapitalization of ClearView Healthcare Partners (“ClearView”), the leading life sciences strategic consultancy supporting Pharma and Biotech sponsors globally.

Headquartered in Boston and with offices in New York, San Francisco, London and Zurich, ClearView is known for combining its deep and diversified therapeutic expertise with business insights to deliver actionable recommendations to its customers in support of growth and innovation strategy. ClearView supports drug sponsors throughout the development and commercialisation process as well as guides overall approaches to clinical and commercial portfolio development. ClearView services a wide range of market leading innovators across the Big Pharma/Biopharma, Diagnostics, MedTech, and life science services/tools segments.

Led by its founders, Rich Mynahan, Steve Chao and Kevin Richard, alongside a world-class leadership team, ClearView is well positioned to enhance its market-leading position within life sciences consulting, an industry exhibiting accelerating secular growth. Against a backdrop of industry fragmentation, the company will significantly benefit from GHO’s resources, expertise and global reach in building its European practice and driving geographic expansion via M&A.

ClearView is set to continue driving significant organic growth, cross selling emerging solutions including data analytics and pricing & market access to expand an existing client base while leveraging relationships to broaden capabilities across the small and mid-cap life sciences.

The investment follows the announcement of GHO Capital III, in July 2021, with over €2 billion of capital available to invest, the addition of new team hires and the opening of a US office in Research Triangle Park in support of GHO’s network of North American companies.

The Partners at GHO Capital, said, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with the ClearView team. Operating within a highly fragmented market, ClearView is a best-in-class consultancy within the life sciences space. We believe GHO, with its strong sector expertise, is uniquely positioned to build on ClearView’s strong track record and reputation. We look forward to supporting the business in driving international expansion and building out its domain expertise to deliver strategically critical insights to its Biopharma customer base.”

The Founders at ClearView Healthcare Partners, said, “We are excited to be working with GHO given their extensive healthcare expertise and experience in geographic expansion across Europe and the US. We believe GHO is the right partner for ClearView as we look to new markets and drive the expansion and growth of the company to its next level. We thank RLH Equity Partners for their support in contributing to ClearView’s position as a market leader in the life sciences consulting sector.”

GHO invested an undisclosed amount in ClearView from RLH Equity Partners for a majority stake, with founding partners and leadership retaining a material ownership position in the firm.

Ropes & Gray acted as legal advisor to GHO, Marwood as commercial advisor, Deloitte LLP as financial, tax and debt advisor, Bridgehouse Advisors as ESG advisor and Hays as insurance advisor.

Clearsight Advisors and Houlihan Lokey acted as co-strategic advisors to ClearView, Winston & Strawn and Foley Hoag LLP acted as legal advisors and RSM US LLP as financial and tax advisor.

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com

About ClearView Healthcare Partners

ClearView is the leading independent strategy consulting firm focused on the life sciences. The Company was founded on the core belief that companies driving innovation in the life sciences need strategic partners that can combine deep scientific expertise, robust analytic approaches, and sound business instincts to create actionable and impactful results. These principles have enabled ClearView to build enduring partnerships with clients across the industry and around the globe, where we thrive in engagements where the stakes are high and the answer uncertain. ClearView meets these challenges with transparent problem-solving and dedicated thought partnership to create clarity on the path forward. For further information please visit www.clearviewhcp.com