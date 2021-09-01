NielsenIQ and Qualtrics Announce New Partnership to Help Brands Drive Sustainable Growth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ, the industry leader in global measurement and data analytics, and Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced a new partnership that will empower brand leaders to make smarter and faster decisions. The partnership is expected to create one of the world’s most comprehensive brand experience solutions, providing organizations with a real-time, 360-degree view of their brand health based on consumer feedback.

Consumer expectations have quickly changed, and as they continue evolving, brands need to turn consumer insights into action to differentiate themselves and expand their customer base. Through the partnership, NielsenIQ will use Qualtrics BrandXM™ to power its Winning Brands® solution.

Winning Brands® is NielsenIQ’s proven model for measuring brand awareness, consideration, and image before, during, and after brand exposure to consumers. Qualtrics BrandXM™ identifies essential brand drivers among potential customers, empowering businesses to accelerate customer acquisition and increase their brand value.

The joint solution will enable brands to capture key brand metrics, such as Brand Equity Index (a barometer of consumers’ purchase intent correlated with market share) on a single platform, aligning them with business outcomes including awareness, consideration, and usage. It will also provide pre-built analytics, automated workflows, and interactive dashboards from Qualtrics to help organizations simulate future scenarios and drive sustainable growth.

“NielsenIQ’s best-in-class methodology, combined with Qualtrics’ experience management technology, will help brands adapt and be successful in any business environment,” said NielsenIQ Consumer Insights Global President Yuneeb Khan. “We are proud to be partnering with Qualtrics to provide brand leaders deeper insights in real-time, allowing them to gain a leg up on their competition.”

“The experiences every organization delivers have never been more important,” said Qualtrics Global Head of Ecosystem R.J. Filipski. “Bringing together NielsenIQ’s leading Winning Brands model with Qualtrics’ proven ability to help organizations deliver what consumers want will give brands a significant advantage in rapidly changing markets. The insights will empower brand leaders to serve consumers on a global scale faster than ever before.”

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior globally. Powered by a ground-breaking consumer data platform fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world’s leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Its open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit www.nielseniq.com.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the XM category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.