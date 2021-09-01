Vans Launches “Vans World” Skatepark Experience in the Roblox Metaverse

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, and Vans®, the original action sports brand and global icon for creative expression, today announced the launch of “Vans World,” an interactive experience created by Vans on Roblox. With the launch of this exclusive new experience, Vans is the first brand to bring skateboarding, fashion, and community together in one experience, providing fans with the Vans shoe customizer to create their own unique style, and full skate shop to build their perfect board. Four Vans silhouettes will be available for fans to customize, purchase, and wear in the experience.

Vans World will serve as a persistent 3D space where fans can practice their ollies and kickflips with friends, and try-on and acquire exclusive Vans gear directly in the experience. This is the brand’s first venture into the metaverse.

Inspired by the brand’s signature locations such as House of Vans, the Vans Off The Wall Skatepark in CA, owned retail shop environments and revered skate destinations from all over the globe, Vans Vice President of Global Integrated Marketing Nick Street said: “ Individual expression is deeply embedded in skate culture, and Vans has been supporting and enabling this exact type of creativity for more than 50 years. With the Vans World experience on Roblox, we are empowering creative expression in the digital world, bridging the gap between virtual and real-world fashion and sports in an accessible, inclusive way. Vans is a global icon and advocate for youth culture, and we’re thrilled to bring this authentic brand experience to the millions of Vans enthusiasts where they are — on Roblox.”

The Vans World experience, including the brand’s featured skate shoes, was created by Vans in partnership with Roblox community developers The Gang Stockholm. Roblox’s recently augmented physics layer helps achieve the true sensation of skating for Vans. The skating physics require vector operations and raycasting that would not have been possible without the incremental engine improvements that are a constant at Roblox. A preview of the experience can be found here.

“ Vans is showcasing its commitment to empowering self-expression with Vans World,” said Christina Wootton, Vice President of Brand Partnerships for Roblox. “ By leveraging cutting edge technology and partnering with the Roblox developer community to build this 3D experience, Vans is bringing brand enthusiasts together in an authentic and interactive way.”

With access to millions of people in the Roblox metaverse, brands can reach fans and attract new ones in completely immersive ways while simultaneously monetizing their brands in the metaverse. Whether pushing creative boundaries, exploring sustainable fashion, or melding the physical and virtual in an immersive, 3D runway, Roblox provides brands an unparalleled space where everyone can express themselves in a unique way.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 97 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as Vans Checkerboard Day, Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

About Roblox

Roblox’s (NYSE: RBLX) mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

