Blue Dot Capital and Diginex Announce Strategic Partnership to Future-Proof ESG Data Reporting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Dot Capital, a sustainable finance consulting firm with expertise and experience in advising investment management firms on developing comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and impact investing capabilities, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Diginex, an impact technology company helping to solve the world’s most pressing ESG and sustainability reporting challenges.

Investors and investment managers are at a critical juncture in accelerating their transition to a more sustainable approach to business and investing. To meet the speed of growth and measure progress towards sustainability goals, investors need an ESG data reporting technology that offers seamless and reliable reporting solutions.

Through the partnership, Blue Dot will harness the tech-enabled, data-driven capabilities provided by Diginex to offer ESG reporting solutions aimed at future-proofing investment management clients’ reporting processes. The integration of Diginex solutions will lead to efficient reporting practices and provide the ability for investment managers to scale to the appropriate rigor as ESG standards and regulations evolve.

“We are excited to bring Diginex into Blue Dot’s ecosystem as we continue to look ahead to the future of sustainable investment decision-making. The partnership will allow us to provide clients access to the latest blockchain enabled reporting innovation, to manage, validate and report data,” commented Sharadiya Dasgupta, Blue Dot’s founding partner. “We look forward to working with the financial services community to offer them capabilities to credibly report and manage ESG data, and on a broader scale, lead the vital transition towards a more sustainable approach to business.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Blue Dot as it continues its service expansion as a robust, one-stop ESG advisory firm,” said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex. “Investor demand and increasing regulatory pressure have placed a renewed focus on sustainability reporting, and with Blue Dot as our partner, we will be able to offer a unique, all-encompassing software solution to investment managers navigating the intricacies of ESG reporting.”

About Blue Dot Capital

Blue Dot Capital is a strategic sustainable finance consultancy. Blue Dot Capital partners with investors and investment managers to support the development and execution of ESG and impact investing capabilities across asset classes. Blue Dot’s clients and partners include asset and wealth management firms, alternative investment firms, and single family offices.

Blue Dot recently received an investment from Prosek Partners, a global financial marketing communications and special situations firm. The two firms have been working closely for nearly two years and have helped clients develop, expand, and communicate their ESG commitments and programs to stakeholders.

For more information about Blue Dot Capital, please visit www.bluedotcapital.co or follow the firm on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-dot-capital-inc.

Blue Dot Capital is a PRI Signatory and a SASB Alliance Member.

About Diginex

Diginex is a disruptive impact tech business helping organisations to address the world’s most pressing sustainability issues, utilising the latest blockchain technology to lead change and increase transparency.

Diginex’s frontier-pushing SaaS products are used by both companies and governments to tackle challenges including supply chain management, labour rights, due diligence, and corporate environmental responsibility. Its technology provides businesses who want to do better with the tools that both help them be more responsible, and to realise the commercial benefits of ESG, including greater efficiency, reduced corporate risk, and increased ability to attract and secure investment. By using its technology to understand the impact of their operations, organisations can future proof their business models and accelerate growth, while contributing to a better future.

Diginex recently closed a $6m Series A round led by Fitch Ventures, the equity investment arm of Fitch Group.

For more information about Diginex, please visit https://www.diginex.com/ or follow the firm on https://www.linkedin.com/company/diginex-com and https://twitter.com/WeAreDiginex.

Diginex is GRI certified and a SASB licensed partner.