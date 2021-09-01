Top Digital Media Studio Mythical Entertainment to Develop Synthetic Voices with Veritone MARVEL.ai

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s largest media companies, today announced the latest customer of Veritone MARVEL.ai, the company’s end-to-end voice-as-a-service (VaaS) solution. Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, better known as Rhett & Link, founders of creator-led content studio Mythical Entertainment and hosts of the most popular daily show on the Internet, “Good Mythical Morning,” will use Veritone MARVEL.ai to create, manage, license and monetize their own hyper-realistic synthetic voices.

Voice commerce is predicted to hit $80 billion by 2023. Fueling this growth, Veritone MARVEL.ai supports both text-to-speech and speech-to-speech processes, offering the first complete, end-to-end suite of voice capabilities and features. Built on aiWARE™, Veritone’s proprietary operating system for artificial intelligence, Veritone MARVEL.ai enables users to leverage multiple best-in-class voice engines, ensuring they utilize the most logical solution for their specific needs. aiWARE also gives Veritone MARVEL.ai users the ability to combine top voice engines with other cognitive capabilities — such as foreign language translation, sentiment analysis and content classification — to create high-quality, personalized and localized content at scale.

Veritone MARVEL.ai’s synthetic voice technology will enable Rhett & Link to level-up their content value by localizing its popular shows, developing new monetization channels and leveraging their branded voices to create new content opportunities.

“Synthetic voice is a fascinating technology and surely part of the future of media,” Rhett & Link said. “The opportunity to create our own AI-powered voices was incredibly exciting for us because testing out new and exciting ideas is exactly what we do best at Mythical. Taking our already innovative content to new technological heights will not only provide additional distribution and monetization options for our content but also allow us to reach more viewers around the world.”

“I cannot wait to hear my own synthetic voice speaking French,” Rhett said. Added Link, “The possibilities for new content creation and connection with viewers beyond our core English-speaking audiences are endless.”

As a provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s largest media companies, premier sports entities, news organizations and user-generated content networks, Veritone includes digital influencers as a key part of its growth strategy. Combining powerful voices from one of YouTube’s most-followed channels with our pioneering VaaS solution showcases a new way creators can stay ahead of rapidly shifting trends in content creation and creative content development. Synthetic voice is poised to transform how content is created by individual creators and across the media and entertainment industry, as well as how it is localized in numerous other markets.

“We are thrilled to see the adoption of our MARVEL.ai voice-as-a-service solution from content creators like Rhett & Link of ‘Good Mythical Morning,’” said Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone. “We created MARVEL.ai with innovative content creators in mind. We are confident that the pair will surprise all of us with what they are able to create and who they are able to reach through personalization and localization only available through synthetic voice.”

Veritone MARVEL.ai is a pioneer in VaaS solutions that store, automate and protect synthetic voice models. Veritone is dedicated to leading global best practices for appropriate synthetic voice content and is an active member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and Open Voice Network.

Veritone also brings its expertise in digital content licensing to Veritone MARVEL.ai. As one of the world’s largest libraries of historic and breaking news and sports coverage, Veritone Licensing has worked with some of the most well-known brands in navigating the complexities of compliance and clearances for content. Leveraging this expertise, Veritone will ensure that Rhett & Link’s voice content is not only protected but that they have the means to easily manage, distribute and monetize their synthetic voices.

To learn more about Veritone MARVEL.ai and to access a free trial of Veritone MARVEL.ai, please visit: https://www.marvel.ai.

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About Mythical Entertainment

Mythical is an Internet-first entertainment studio led by YouTube creators Rhett & Link. The company’s owned & operated YouTube channels have amassed 75 million subscribers and 25 billion lifetime views, and its combined following on Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Snap, TikTok, and Twitter exceeds 50 million. Rhett & Link host the Internet’s most popular daily show, Good Mythical Morning, now in its 9th year, which enjoys viewership comparable to the largest TV talk shows. In 2019, Mythical completed the first significant M&A transaction in the YouTube space by acquiring the Smosh comedy brand – one of Internet media’s largest and longest-running enterprises – and returned it quickly to profitability. In 2020, Mythical broadened its portfolio further by launching the culinary content brand Mythical Kitchen. Across its core video business and ancillaries including podcasting, DTC apparel and grooming products, live touring, book publishing, branded content, and a subscription fan club, Mythical employs over 100 people. The company is entirely independent and self-financed.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.