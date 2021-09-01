Skeps announces $9.5 million Series A Funding, led by Bertelsmann India Investments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skeps, a global Point-Of-Sale (POS) financial technology company today announced the close of Series A funding of $9.5 million, led by Bertelsmann India Investments. Existing investor Accel also participated in this round. The company intends to use the funds to expand the sales, marketing, engineering, and product teams, grow their merchant and lender client base, and broaden services offered to their customers.

Skeps’ platform provides a suite of technology solutions for both merchants and lenders. Merchants can offer financing options ranging from Pay-in-4 to longer-term loans with one simple integration. Banks can use Skeps as their answer to branded BNPL platforms or grow their unsecured lending portfolio.

Skeps’ patented technology simultaneously evaluates multiple financing options and provides credit at the start of the shopping experience, which drives conversions, while minimizing declines. Skeps has sourced and enabled its lenders to evaluate over one billion dollars’ worth of loan applications over the last eighteen months.

“We are excited to welcome Bertelsmann India Investments to the Skeps family for this latest round. With this latest fundraise, Skeps will increase our ability to serve clients by providing them the next generation in POS financing solutions that can be readily deployed on their own merchant site, physical stores, or any partner platform where their customers are shopping,” said Tushar Srivastava, CEO of Skeps.

Rohit Sood, Partner at Bertelsmann India Investments said, "Skeps is the most innovative point-of-sale financing solution we have come across over the past few years. We are super impressed by the vision and execution of Tushar, Mayank, and Prerit who formed exactly the right team to deliver such a disruptive product. We have tracked them for over a year and are delighted to partner with them in this journey.”

About Skeps:

Skeps is a cloud-based modular platform, used by merchants and lenders to help identify the potential credit solutions for their customers with the highest likelihood of conversion. Skeps serves businesses and merchants by deploying private blockchain technology to combine information across multiple platforms in a compliant and secure way. The company was founded in 2018, with headquarters in New York and offices in India. For more information, visit https://www.skeps.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bertelsmann India Investments

Bertelsmann India Investments (BII) is a venture capital fund of Bertelsmann, a media, services, and education company that operates in about 50 countries around the world. BII focuses on series B and C stage investments in pioneering companies in the digital, education, media, and services sectors. Since its official launch in 2012, BII has invested in 15+ companies including Saavn (music streaming service), Pepperfry (online furniture marketplace), iNurture (higher education services), Lendingkart (digital lending platform for SMEs), and Eruditus and Emeritus (IVY league programs for working professionals) among others. BII is part of Bertelsmann Investments, which has so far invested more than €1 billion in over 250 innovative companies and funds.