Athletic Greens Partners With No Kid Hungry to End Childhood Hunger

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Athletic Greens, the direct-to-consumer subscription company behind the world’s most comprehensive and convenient daily nutrition product, Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily, today announced a partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger. Core to their mission to empower people to take ownership of their health, Athletic Greens strives to partner with organizations that work to deliver safe access to food and nutrition to underserved communities. Athletic Greens has partnered with No Kid Hungry to help elevate awareness of childhood hunger in America and help provide nutritious meals to children in need. This new partnership delivers a vital, US-based focus area on top of existing Athletic Greens global giving initiatives with organizations including Da Alegria, Mary’s Meals and Urban Light, which were responsible for donating the equivalent of over 1.2 million meals in 2020.

Over the next year, Athletic Greens has committed to donating a minimum of $150,000 to No Kid Hungry. The donation will help No Kid Hungry provide grants and technical assistance to schools and community groups to help them feed kids across the country.

“We are very proud to partner with No Kid Hungry, a campaign that helps launch and improve food programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive,” said Chris Ashenden, Founder & CEO of Athletic Greens. “When our amazing community of customers purchases Athletic Greens and invests in their own nutrition, they will also be supporting No Kid Hungry and helping provide American children with much-needed meals to improve their health and quality of life.”

"We are so excited to be partnering with a mission-driven brand like Athletic Greens,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “They have done such great work internationally and we are glad to be one of their first charitable partners in the US. We look forward to working together to impact communities in need."

For more information about how No Kid Hungry ensures children have regular access to the food they need, visit www.NoKidHungry.org.

ABOUT ATHLETIC GREENS:

Athletic Greens is a global health company with a mission to empower people to take ownership of their health. The company sells comprehensive and convenient daily nutrition products that make it easy to get the nutritional insurance our bodies need. Developed from a complex blend of 75 vitamins, minerals, and whole food-sourced ingredients, Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily is a comprehensive, all-in-one nutritional powder engineered to fill the nutritional gaps in your diet and support your body's nutritional needs across four pillars of health: gut health, immune support, energy, and recovery. Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily contains no GMOs, no harmful ingredients, no artificial colors or sweeteners, and is diet-friendly whether you eat keto, paleo, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free or practice intermittent fasting. Athletic Greens was founded in 2010 by CEO and serial entrepreneur Chris Ashenden. Learn more at athleticgreens.com.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY:

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.