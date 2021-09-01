Las Vegas REALTORS® Expands Its Remine Product Offering to Include Docs+ Transaction Management

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that Las Vegas REALTORS® (LVR) will expand its partnership with Remine to include Docs+ Transaction Management as a complimentary member benefit to its more than 16,500 subscribers. LVR members will now experience the added functionality Docs+ Transaction Management brings to the current product offering of Remine Pro.

Remine’s Docs+ Transaction Management will both modernize and simplify the Transaction Management process for LVR’s brokers and agents. By utilizing Remine’s industry leading Transaction Management tool, Docs+ users will experience upgraded features, including a sophisticated clause system, fully functional PDF mark-up tool, change/edit highlighting and tracking, document templating and distribution, brokerage branding for forms and email, checklist builder and distribution, and impersonation for agent collaboration.

“LVR is eager to expand our Remine product offering to include Docs+ Transaction Management,” said Aldo Martinez, 2021 LVR President. “We appreciate Remine’s modular approach to real estate technology, it supports our mission of delivering the most valuable resource to our members. The e-signing technology offers traditional form based countering for our agents, along with a new age transaction negotiations process that will lead to one final clean and easy readable executed document. These enhancements along with the increased accuracy of data integration into contracts will allow our members to offer a seamless real estate transaction for their clients.”

“We are excited to enhance our partnership with LVR by adding Docs+ Transaction Management to their current offering of Remine Pro,” explained Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “The added functionality that Docs+ offers when combined with Remine Pro proves that our modular approach gives MLSs and Associations control and flexibility when evaluating their members’ needs. LVR members will now be able to leverage their time, utilize the powerful search tools like advance search, and benefit from streamlined transaction management.”

Docs+ Transaction Management will be available to LVR members October 2021.

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website.

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1million real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

Remine is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and PropTech Breakthrough’s “Residential Data Management Platform of the Year.”

About Las Vegas REALTORS®

Las Vegas REALTORS® (formerly known as GLVAR) was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 16,500 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of REALTORS®, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com.