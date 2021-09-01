Ghost Kitchens expands Walmart relationship into U.S. market with plans to open more locations in the coming months.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ghost Kitchen Brands (Ghost Kitchens) is expanding its relationship with Walmart as it opens its first U.S. location in Rochester, New York. The opportunity will make one-stop meal pickup or delivery available from up to 25 well-known and loved brands including many new additions to Ghost Kitchens’ roster, such as Costa Coffee, Kraft Mac & Cheese, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken.

This announcement builds on Ghost Kitchens’ existing Canadian relationship with Walmart and will see Ghost Kitchens open in additional locations in U.S. Walmart stores over the coming months and next year. This includes expansion into Texas, California, Illinois and Georgia, among others. Ghost Kitchens allows customers to order freshly prepared restaurant meals for delivery or pickup while shopping at select Walmart locations. This unique omnichannel experience further strengthens Ghost Kitchens’ position as an industry leader in providing convenient and affordable restaurant solutions that customers have come to expect.

Brands available in Rochester include, but are not limited to:

Amaya Indian

BeaverTails

Big Chicken

Cinnabon

Costa Coffee

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Fries of the World

Frutta Bowls Funnel Cake

Kraft Mac & Cheese

Lola’s Latin Food

Monster Cupcakes

Nathan’s Famous

Pepe’s Perogies

Quiznos

Red Bull Saladworks

SLUSH PUPPiE

TAZO Bubble Tea

The Cheesecake Factory Bakery

Wings of New York

Wow Bao

Yogen Früz

“We are thrilled for this next chapter of our growth story in the U.S. as we continue innovating with seamless integrations of new and improved restaurant concepts,” said George Kottas, founder and CEO, Ghost Kitchens. “We are proud to work with Walmart to create best-in-class, technology-driven customer experiences and make top-tier products more accessible across both Canadian and U.S. markets.”

“We pride ourselves on having the highest standards for our services. Our business is founded on providing innovative offerings that give our customers the experience they are looking for,” said Darryl Spinks, senior director, Retail Services, Walmart U.S. “We are excited to expand our relationship with Ghost Kitchens to continue to bring new and exciting food options to customers, all while providing the convenience our customers need.”

About Ghost Kitchen Brands

Ghost Kitchen Brands has partnered with famous restaurant brands, iconic consumer packaged goods and the most innovative technology companies to create the most advanced and scalable Ghost Kitchen concept. GKB has locations across Canada and the United States that focus on third-party delivery, as well as stand alone, interior mall and big box locations where walk-ins and pickup are fundamental. Ghost Kitchen Brands reaches consumers when, where, and how they want their favorite eats. For additional information, please visit www.ghostkitchenbrands.com and social media pages Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.