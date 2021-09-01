Twelve and LanzaTech Partner to Produce the World’s First Polypropylene From CO2

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon transformation company Twelve and biotechnology company LanzaTech have partnered to transform CO 2 emissions into polypropylene, a key polymer used for medical devices including syringes and IV bags, as well as for large-scale applications in automotive, furniture, textiles and other everyday products.

Twelve’s carbon transformation technology converts CO 2 into materials that are traditionally made from fossil fuels. The company helps brands eliminate emissions by replacing the petrochemicals in their products and supply chains with CO2Made® carbon negative chemicals and materials, as well as carbon neutral fuels.

LanzaTech’s carbon recycling Pollution To Products™ technology uses nature-based solutions to produce ethanol and other materials from waste carbon sources. The partnership will bring together the two platform technologies to enable additional product development from CO 2 streams, representing just one of many pathways to scale carbon transformation solutions.

“Polypropylene is a key material for essential medical supplies and for many products we rely on in our daily lives. Today, 100 percent of new polypropylene in use worldwide is made from petrochemicals. We now have a way to produce this critical material from CO 2 and water instead of from fossil fuels, with no tradeoffs in quality, efficacy or performance. Replacing all of the world’s fossil polypropylene production with CO2Made polypropylene would reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 700 million tons per year or more,” said Twelve Chief Science Officer, Dr. Etosha Cave.

“By harnessing biology, we can leverage the power of nature to solve a very modern problem. The overabundance of CO 2 in our atmosphere has pushed our planet into a state of emergency. We need all carbon transformation solutions to turn this liability into an opportunity, keeping fossil resources in the ground, and our climate safe for everyone,” said LanzaTech CEO, Dr. Jennifer Holmgren.

To pursue the partnership, Twelve and LanzaTech have been awarded a $200,000 grant from Impact Squared, a $1.1 million fund that was designed and launched by British universal bank Barclays and Unreasonable, a catalytic platform for entrepreneurs tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges. With the Impact Squared grant, Twelve and LanzaTech are taking a collaborative approach to reducing the fossil fuel impact of essential products.

About Twelve

Twelve is the carbon transformation company, a new kind of chemical company built for the climate era. We make essential products from air, not oil. Our groundbreaking technology eliminates emissions by transforming CO2 into critical chemicals, materials and fuels that today are made from fossil fuels. We call it carbon transformation, and it fundamentally changes how we can address climate change, reduce emissions and reverse the carbon imbalance. Reinventing what it means to be a chemical company, we’re on a mission to create a climate positive world and a fossil free future through the power of chemistry. Learn more at www.twelve.co.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech harnesses the power of biology and big data to create climate-safe materials and fuels. With expertise in Synthetic biology, bioinformatics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning coupled with engineering, LanzaTech has created a platform that converts waste carbon into new everyday products that would otherwise come from virgin fossil resources. LanzaTech’s first commercial scale gas fermentation plant has produced over 27M gallons of ethanol which is the equivalent of keeping over 130,000 metric tons of CO2 from the atmosphere. Additional plants are under construction globally. LanzaTech is based in Illinois, USA and employs more than 200 people. Further information is available at www.lanzatech.com.