Backblaze Introduces Developer Friendly EC2 Alternative Via Vultr Partnership

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backblaze, Inc., a leading storage cloud company serving nearly 500,000 customers across 175+ countries, announced a new partnership with Vultr, the largest privately-owned global hyperscale cloud, to provide developers with a simple, enterprise-grade alternative for cloud computing resources outside the monolithic Amazon, Google, or Microsoft ecosystems.

Developers now have the ability to do more with data stored in Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage by connecting to Vultr’s elastic compute resources—providing a simple, developer-friendly alternative to Amazon S3 and EC2. Development, DevOps, and IT teams can furthermore tap into Vultr’s load balancers and block storage services to seamlessly replace Amazon Elastic Load Balancing (ELB) and Elastic Block Storage (EBS). All with free egress between the Backblaze and Vultr platforms.

The partnership offers developers:

Ability to do more, more flexibly and more easily, with data.

Proven cloud services at a fraction of the cost of monolithic providers.

Peace of mind working with independent, unconflicted cloud service providers.

“Scalable cloud storage and compute are necessities for most modern applications,” said Nilay Patel, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Backblaze. “With Backblaze and Vultr together, it’s no longer a necessity for organizations to tolerate vendor lock-in, complexities, and costs that have traditionally come with legacy options.”

Vultr has served more than 1.3 million customers, with more than 40 million instances deployed across 17 global locations. Beyond its reliability and global reach, Vultr’s ease of use and affordability help make it a credible and attractive cloud computing alternative to the Big 3 hyperscale clouds.

"The Backblaze-Vultr partnership means more developers can build the flexible tech stacks they want to build, without having to make needlessly tough choices between access and affordability," said Shane Zide, VP of Global Partnerships at Vultr. "When two companies who focus on ease-of-use and price-performance make their technologies work together, the whole is greater than the sum of the parts."

