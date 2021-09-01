Frontier Communications Partners with Red Ventures to Build Digital Platform for Growth

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced a multi-year partnership with Red Ventures to build digital capabilities to attract and serve new consumers as the Company expands its fiber footprint.

Frontier will partner with Red Digital, an AI-powered marketing solutions business within Red Ventures, to build a new digital innovation hub designed to improve online experiences and fuel subscriber growth. The partnership also includes a talent development program to create state-of-the-art digital capabilities inside Frontier.

“Our priority is simple: create the very best customer experience for our current and future customers,” said John Harrobin, Frontier’s Executive Vice President of Consumer. “Our new partnership with Red Digital will allow us to grow our consumer base on pace with our accelerated fiber expansion plans, while building a digital-first culture that will lead us into the future here at Frontier.”

Launched this year, Red Digital helps companies unlock growth in a variety of ways, using best-in-class channel marketing and intelligence strategies to improve on-site yield through personalization and segmentation. Together, Frontier and Red Digital will create a digital acceleration hub using talent and technology from both companies to build an agile digital platform that will identify and engage new Frontier customers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Frontier on this ambitious digital transformation journey,” said George Watkins, President, Red Digital. “Together, we’ll pair our signature data-driven approach with a modern digital platform to drive growth and enhance the customer experience as Frontier grows its expansive fiber network.”

About Frontier

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information is available at www.frontier.com.