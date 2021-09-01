SAIC Partners With Feeding America® to Fight Food Insecurity in America

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced its 2021 campaign with Feeding America® to raise funds that will help provide millions of meals to people in need.

During Hunger Action Month in September, SAIC employees across the country will host events to raise money for Feeding America and increase awareness of hunger in their communities. As in the previous eight years since SAIC began partnering with Feeding America, employees will volunteer throughout the month at local food banks and food pantries, including members of the Feeding America network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

“Last year, SAIC helped to provide more than 3.5 million meals* to people facing hunger in the U.S., and set a new record during its annual Feeding America Give A Meal Team Challenge – in spite of the challenges of COVID-19,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene. “Over the past eight years, SAIC has contributed more than $1.5 million dollars in employee donations and corporate matching funds, resulting in over 15.3 million meals provided to people facing hunger. I’m extremely proud of our employees for their efforts to address food insecurity and look forward to an even larger contribution in 2021.”

Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, made up of food banks, food pantries, and meal programs. The organization’s mission has taken on additional urgency this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated hunger in America and around the world. According to a March 2021 report from Feeding America, 42 million Americans – including 13 million children – will experience food insecurity this year. The report also found that those most impacted by COVID-19 were more likely to have experienced food insecurity prior to the pandemic and are facing even greater hardship now.

“The Feeding America network provided record number of meals to neighbors facing hunger last year, as food banks responded to the increased need for food assistance. We can’t do this work alone. With generous partners like SAIC, we can provide more meals to people when they need it most,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful to SAIC and its employees for their continued support of our critical work.”

Through its Citizenship and Community Relations program, SAIC builds upon the talent, creativity, and passion of its employees and their families to give back to local communities. SAIC maintains strategic relationships with non-profit organizations to assist in areas meaningful to the company and its employees. Feeding America is one of the company’s key community wellbeing partners.

For more information on the SAIC Give A Meal Team Challenge or to make a donation to Feeding America, visit www.feedingamerica.org/saic.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

