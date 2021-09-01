AMX by HARMAN Names NETGEAR as Preferred Switch Vendor for AV over IP Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced a preferred vendor relationship with AMX by HARMAN, the industry pioneer in AV over IP technology. NETGEAR professional AV switches are now the recommended choice for all AMX AV over IP installations worldwide. AMX AV solutions are used around the world in a range of corporate, education and government applications.

The AMX SVSI line of networked AV products represents more than 10 years of experience in the burgeoning AV over IP market backed by the power of HARMAN Professional Solutions, a strategic business unit of HARMAN International, a Samsung Company. After comprehensive testing, the AMX team verified that the NETGEAR M4250 and M4300 series of switches provide the best experience for their most discerning customers.

“Our AMX N-Series of networked AV products combined with the NETGEAR ProAV switches provide a fantastic solution,” noted Jamie Trader, Vice President, Video & Control at HARMAN Professional Solutions. “In addition to the HARMAN Video & Control group, our Audio and Lighting groups will also benefit from the many features built into these switches – especially Power over Ethernet (PoE). No other switch manufacturer delivers the same performance and feature set.”

The relationship between the two companies also includes AMX’s development of an integration module for the M4300 switches to monitor network status. Leveraging AMX’s Remote Management Suite (RMS) and the NETGEAR M4300 application programming interface (API) will help customers ensure the network is running smoothly.

“We are delighted that AMX recommends NETGEAR switches for SVSI deployments,” remarked Laurent Masia, Director of Product Line Management for Managed Switches. “Our collective efforts to achieve interoperability and technology integration will result in a superior experience for HARMAN’s customers.”

Professional AV Switches

Leveraging the successful M4300 line of managed switches, NETGEAR designed the new M4250 series of switches from the ground up with input from the AV community. NETGEAR drew upon over 25 years of networking experience to ensure these ProAV-targeted switches had what it takes for the demanding rigors of sending audio, video, and control signals over an IP network. As a result, NETGEAR is fast becoming the most recommended switch vendor for AV over IP deployments.

M4250 Series Switches

The new AV Line of M4250 switches are engineered for AV over IP and designed for clean integration in an AV rack, under a table, or behind a display. Models with PoE+ and Ultra 90 PoE++ allow powering of AV endpoints and more. Built with NETGEAR IGMP Plus™, Auto-LAG, and Auto-Trunk for automatic and dynamic configuration – even with multiple switches.

The easy-to-use AV interface helps integrators conquer the typically tedious AV over IP switch configurations. The installer need only select the protocol or vendor and then select the applicable ports. From there, the NETGEAR M4250 will automate the remainder of the configuration, resulting in less time spent on the network configuration and more time focusing on the other parts of the installation.

M4300 Series Switches

The widely respected M4300 series switches offer a variety of models to address customer’s port count and connectivity requirements. They can also be stacked, thus enabling larger AV configurations. NETGEAR IGMP Plus ensures robust multicast performance without fear of flooding the network. The M4300 is PoE+ capable, has a non-blocking backplane, and is designed to deliver superior multicast performance for a range of AV over IP protocols.

Wide Range of Applications

From conference rooms to college campuses to sports and performing arts venues, the NETGEAR M4250 and M4300 switches have already been proven around the world. The strategic relationship with AMX by HARMAN enables the most advanced AV solutions using IP technology.

For more information on NETGEAR ProAV products and services, please visit NETGEAR.com/proav.

For more information on AMX by HARMAN SVSI products, please visit AMX.com.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for ProAV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play.

The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Facebook for NETGEAR Business, Instagram and our blog at NETGEAR.com.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.