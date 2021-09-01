Youtooz and NBCUniversal Team Up to Bring Beloved TV and Movie Characters to Life

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Youtooz, the company turning nostalgia and internet culture into amazing products that people love, today announced its collaboration with NBCUniversal to bring some of the most memorable TV and movie characters, past and present, to life with limited edition vinyl figures.

Youtooz and NBCUniversal focused on characters that have been bringing joy to fans everywhere for years. These include:

Classics like “ Back to the Future ” (Doc and Marty vinyl figures drop later this year) and “ Richie Rich ” (a standard vinyl figure and a chrome figure that drop later this year)

” (Doc and Marty vinyl figures drop later this year) and “ ” (a standard vinyl figure and a chrome figure that drop later this year) Television’s “ Parks and Recreation ” (Ron, Leslie, and Andy vinyl figures drop later this year)

” (Ron, Leslie, and Andy vinyl figures drop later this year) From the DreamWorks portfolio, “ Boss Baby ” (which is available now), “ Shrek ” (Shrek and Donkey vinyl figures drop September 3), and “ Kung Fu Panda ” (Dragon Warrior vinyl figure drops December 2021)

” (which is available now), “ ” (Shrek and Donkey vinyl figures drop September 3), and “ ” (Dragon Warrior vinyl figure drops December 2021) Universal Classic Monsters franchise films, such as “Dracula” and “Frankenstein” (dropping in 2022)

“NBCUniversal has a great roster of IPs across everything like classics from the 80s to highly popular animated properties, and it was fun to be able to infuse our Youtooz style into these popular characters,” said Austin Long, co-founder, Youtooz. “Our community loves memorable, iconic moments and what makes Youtooz special is that we capture these moments and turn them into figures -- like the first time Doc and Marty time travel.”

All figures are limited edition and will be available on www.youtooz.com.

Youtooz has tapped into its buzzing online community to build a growing universe of limited-edition figures, plushies and more that capture the best moments of internet culture. To learn more about Youtooz and explore the joy of the internet, visit www.youtooz.com.

About Youtooz

Youtooz turns the joy of internet culture into amazing products that people love. A consumer product company, Youtooz captures the best moments of the internet and brings them to life through high-quality, unique product drops. The company seeks inspiration from its community and content creators across the internet, and works together, along with its IP and License partners, to create collectibles, plushies and other products that bring joy to everyone. Since its launch in 2019, Youtooz has released more than 300 unique figures and believes that together, we can create joy in anything. To learn more, visit www.youtooz.com, and check us out on social on our Twitter and Instagram.