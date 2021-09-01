Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is proud to announce that it has been selected by Hino Trucks as its e-Axle development partner for Class 6, 7 and 8 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) trucks. The two companies have signed the framework behind a comprehensive strategic Joint Collaboration Agreement (JCA) that builds on the long-standing partnership Allison and Hino share in the conventional transmission space.

Through this agreement, Hino will integrate Allison’s eGen Power 100D e-Axle into their vehicles as the two companies collaborate to build out a truly differentiated product for end users, with start of low volume production intended in early 2023.

“This is an exciting development as we continue to expand our electrified product portfolio in support of our promise to provide the most reliable and valued propulsion solutions in the world,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket for Allison Transmission. “We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Hino Trucks in delivering innovative solutions for our mutual customers. Just as the Allison 2000 and 3000 Series are the standard transmission offering in the conventional diesel-powered Hino vehicles, the next generation of Allison commercial EV powertrains will power Hino’s BEV trucks, delivering the same proven performance, reliability and durability that the combination of the Hino-Allison brands represent.”

Hino announced Project Z in October 2020 and has continued collaborating with Allison since then in designing BEV solutions tailored for the North America Medium and Heavy Duty commercial vehicle markets. As part of the work being undertaken with Hino and other development partner-customers, Allison is pleased to announce the launch of a new e-Axle product that will be added to the eGen Power family - the eGen Power 100S.

The eGen Power 100S incorporates several of the core components offered in the eGen Power 100D, and packages these proven elements into a lighter and more compact design best suited for class 6 and 7 vehicles, and in a tandem configuration for class 8 6x4 vehicles. Under the terms of the JCA, Hino will be the first global OEM to integrate the eGen Power 100S, ensuring a partnership in Class 6 through Class 8 vehicles.

“We are pleased to formalize our collaboration with Allison on the integration of their eGen Power electric axles into Hino’s class 6, 7 and 8 BEV line up,” said Glenn Ellis, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Hino Trucks. “It is especially exciting to be the first OEM to integrate the eGen Power 100S into our class 6 and 7 BEV trucks, representing another critical step in Hino’s Project Z, Path to Zero initiative we announced late last year. Whether our conventional diesel-powered products or our next generation electric propulsion platforms, our mutual customers expect reliable and durable solutions from the Hino and Allison partnership. I’m confident we’ll continue to deliver that promise.”

The eGen Power 100S complements the eGen Power 100D and the eGen Power 130D, expanding Allison’s e-Axle portfolio to cover multiple vehicle applications across medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The single and dual motors respectively integrate with a multi-speed transmission, eliminating the need for additional driveshafts and support structures. With each motor capable of delivering continuous power of 28 horsepower (212 kilowatts) and peak output power of 434 horsepower (324 kilowatts), the eGen Power 100S, 100D and 130D are among the most power-dense propulsion solutions in their classes. The architecture is tuned for high gradeability and high top speed without sacrificing efficiency, maximizing vehicle range and minimizing downtime during charging. Further, the eGen Power product family is designed with our fleet customers in mind. Our eGen Power e-Axles are designed to be 100% maintenance-free for the life of the vehicle, significantly reducing downtime and enhancing eGen Power’s total cost of ownership advantage.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Hino Trucks

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 240 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.