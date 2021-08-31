The Thin Blue Line Foundation to Host Inaugural Backin’ the Badges Motorcycle Rally with Approximately 100 Riders and 5 Bands Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 in Bastrop, Texas: Event Supports First Responders

HOUSTON & BASTROP, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Thin Blue Line Foundation is hosting its Inaugural Backin’ the Badges Motorcycle Rally and Music Fest Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 at Fisherman’s Park in Bastrop, Texas, near Austin. The Thin Blue Line Foundation is seeking to attract motorcycle riders and others who support the organization’s mission of providing financial and emotional support for law enforcement personnel as well as first responders and healthcare workers.

Backin’ the Badges Rally weekend activities include performances by five bands, motorcycle games, the Honor Ride for Heroes, a Bike Show, a Jeep Show, and event sponsor booths offering an extensive range of products and services. Event schedule, registration for riders, and general admission ticketing details are available online at www.backinthebadgesrally.com. Law enforcement personnel and other first responders will be admitted free along with one guest on Friday, Sept. 3. Valid credentials must be provided.

Gate times for Friday, Sept. 3, are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. General admission fees are $10 per person. On Saturday, Sept. 4, gate times are 1 p.m. to midnight. General admission tickets are $15. Children under five years of age are admitted for free. The fee for a general admission two-day pass is $25 for adults. Patrons must show their online receipt when checking in.

Most Backin’ the Badges Rally participants are law enforcement officers or family and friends of law enforcement officers from Bastrop and the metro areas of Austin, Bryan-College Station, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. An escort by San Antonio Police Department and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will escort the Honor Ride for Heroes on Saturday. Bastrop Police Officers and SparTex Protection Solutions, LLC., will be on site for safety and security purposes. Emergency Medical Service also will support the event.

Backin’ the Badges Rally supporters include Visit Bastrop Texas, Relentless Defender, Headwaters for Heroes, Ranch Harley-Davidson, Walker Texas Lawyer, Covert Chevrolet, Texas Association of First Responders, Bluebonnet Electric, Badd Azz Bikes, Texaswood, CDS Designs, Class VI Woodworks, Back Rhodes Customs, Riders Biker Supply, Canopy of Stars Travel, Aid to Injured Motorcyclists, Texan Sewn, Bastrop Association of Sheriffs Employee’s, First National Bank, Hodge Podge Enterprise, Fans & Friends, Bastrop County Emergency Services District #2, and Camp Gladiator.

Katy Independent School District Police Officer Luis Santiago, founder of the Teddy Cops Program, will appear in character as Teddy Cop Bear to raise awareness of Autism, and the Devil's Brew girls will be passing out samples of a new line of whiskey. Pennino and Partners is providing pro bono public relations support for this event.

About The Thin Blue Line Foundation

The Thin Blue Foundation was founded in Texas in 2012 to provide financial and emotional help to families of first responders killed or injured in the line of duty. This volunteer-staffed non-profit organization, which has expanded internationally, contributes 100 percent of funds raised through charitable activities for the benefit of law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel. Administrative expenses are covered by several benefactors. For more information, please visit www.thethinbluelinefoundation.org.