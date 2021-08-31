The Primerica Foundation Donates $25,000 to Blessings in a Backpack Orlando Chapter

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Primerica Foundation has announced a $25,000 donation to the Blessings in a Backpack Orlando Chapter to help feed elementary school children who might otherwise go hungry on the weekends.

“ The Primerica Foundation focuses on helping families meet their critical needs and becoming self-sufficient in order to build a more secure financial future,” said Kathryn Kieser, Primerica Executive Vice President and Chair of The Primerica Foundation. “ We are proud to support Blessings in a Backpack in their efforts to feed thousands of hungry school children in Central Florida every weekend.”

“ This gift could not have come at a better time,” said Sarah Carlson, Managing Director, Blessings in a Backpack Orlando Chapter. “ Since school has resumed, many of our existing programs have requested an increase in service to provide Blessings in a Backpack for more students, and requests for new programs continue to come in each week. This gift will allow us to provide food on the weekends for 200 additional children every weekend of this school year. We are truly grateful to The Primerica Foundation, and we absolutely love their practice of leaving good wherever they go.”

About Blessings in a Backpack

Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. As closures caused by COVID-19 lead to a rise in unemployment and poverty, it is projected that 18 MILLION CHILDREN* are experiencing food insecurity. That’s one in four American children who may be struggling with access to food. In Central Florida, that figure is closer to one in three.

The consequences of hunger are much more than a growling stomach. Poor nutrition can result in a weaker immune system, increased hospitalization, lower IQ, shorter attention spans, and lower academic achievement. Children are fed during the school week by federal government programs. We want to make sure they’re getting nutritional meals over the weekend, too, so that they can show up for school on Monday nourished and ready to learn. For more information, please visit Orlando.blessingsinabackpack.org.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products. Primerica insured over 5.5 million lives and had approximately 2.6 million client investment accounts at December 31, 2020. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2020. Primerca stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI.”