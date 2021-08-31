Northeast Alternatives Wins Six New Awards for Cannabis Products and Overall Dispensary Excellence

FALL RIVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northeast Alternatives (NEA) has added six new awards to its trophy case in just one week, including being named the 2021 Best Cannabis Dispensary of the South Coast in South Coast Media Group’s 2021 Best of the Best competition.

These wins bring NEA’s total to 20 awards for cannabis flower, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, and overall excellence as a dispensary. In total, NEA’s founders have won more than 30 awards during their careers.

NEA’s win was announced at the Best of the Best awards ceremony on August 25. This is the second year in a row that NEA has been named Best Dispensary of the South Coast. According to Kyle Bishop, COO and co-owner, this people’s choice award is NEA’s proudest achievement to date.

“This award means everything to us,” Bishop said. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for us, offer us feedback, and continue to make NEA their choice dispensary. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

A few days earlier, NEA competed for the first time in the Home Grown Cannabis Awards, a part of the Terptown Throwdown festival in Spencer, MA, on August 20-21. The dispensary took home five new awards, including its first-ever award for its Marijuana Infused Products (MIP) Kitchen, 3rd place for CBD Flower, and a clean sweep in the CBD Extracts category.

NEA picked up 1st Place for Black Cherry OG x Tangie CBD Batter, 2nd Place for Ice Cream Man CBD Sauce, and 3rd Place for Purple Stardawg Sunset CBD Sauce.

“Northeast Alternatives plans to change the way people view CBD extracts,” said Noel Barry, Director of Extractions. “We want to unlock the true medicinal potential of CBD through proprietary blends of pure cannabinoids and naturally extracted cannabis terpenes.”

NEA took home 2nd Place in the THC Edibles category for its Chipotle Ranch Spice Mix. The dip contains NEA’s quality cannabis distillate, chipotle peppers, real buttermilk, and a variety of southwestern spices that create a delicious, classic southern snack when mixed with sour cream.

“Winning this award means so much to all of our kitchen team members who assisted in creating this product,” said members of the kitchen leadership and development team. “The inspiration behind the dip was born from wanting to find a savory edible, unlike our normal confectionery products, and because of our team’s southern and western roots. We are so proud to bring home a trophy for Northeast Alternatives.”

NEA also took home 3rd Place in the CBD Flower category for Sour Tsunami, the high-CBD strain behind many of NEA’s award-winning CBD extracts and concentrates. This award is NEA’s first specifically for CBD flower.

These six new awards signal a solid start to the cannabis competition season that starts every fall. NEA is currently a competitor in this year’s Harvest Cup, NECANN competition, and the inaugural Massachusetts High Times Cannabis Cup.

“It’s an honor to compete among the ranks of so many talented growers, confectioners, and extractors from the professional and local cannabis community,” said Bishop. “We’re so grateful to the event coordinators, judges, and competitors for all of their hard work.”

These awards, he added, are only the start of something much bigger.

“We can’t wait for next year to compete with some incredible new strains that we’re working on,” Bishop said. “We’re always looking to the future and for ways to improve. We have a lot of exciting products in development this year that we plan to perfect for next year’s competition season.”

About Northeast Alternatives:

Northeast Alternatives is a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary serving adult-use and medical customers since 2018. Located in Fall River, Massachusetts, Northeast Alternatives is dedicated to providing various high-quality cannabis products, including flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals, to adult users 21+. Learn more about our products and our commitment to excellence here.