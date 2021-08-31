JBM Packaging Expands Operations with New Downtown Location

JBM cut the ribbon at its new location at 925 Freeman Ave. in downtown Cincinnati. The event recognized its Fair Chance team members and partners, who have played an integral role in the company's expansion . JBM President and CEO Marcus Sheanshang cut the ribbon with Amanda Hall, JBM's Talent Acquisition and Training Specialist who was hired through its Fair Chance program. (Photo: Business Wire)

JBM cut the ribbon at its new location at 925 Freeman Ave. in downtown Cincinnati. The event recognized its Fair Chance team members and partners, who have played an integral role in the company's expansion . JBM President and CEO Marcus Sheanshang cut the ribbon with Amanda Hall, JBM's Talent Acquisition and Training Specialist who was hired through its Fair Chance program. (Photo: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBM Packaging, a manufacturer of eco-friendly, flexible packaging solutions, today announced the opening of a new 40,000 square foot location in downtown Cincinnati. Located at 925 Freeman Ave., the facility will allow JBM to further expand its manufacturing capabilities while also adding new contract packaging services. It will also support the growth of the company’s Fair Chance hiring program.

“With so many businesses experiencing labor challenges, our Fair Chance hiring program has kept our hiring pipeline filled while also allowing us to expand production,” said Marcus Sheanshang, President and CEO. “This new downtown location provides the space we need to add new equipment and services. It also provides many of our Fair Chance team members with easier access to work and resources provided through our partner organizations. It’s a win for our company, our partners and the city of Cincinnati.”

At least 30 new positions will be added at this location in the next 18 months. In addition to its eco-friendly packaging production, JBM’s new services will include bagging, cartoning, assembly/kitting and filling. With the goal of helping their customers streamline their fulfillment processes, these services will enable businesses to ship and deliver higher quality packaged products more efficiently.

Since Oct. 2016, JBM has continued to develop its Fair Chance Program, which employs formerly incarcerated individuals from more than 30 area prisons, halfway houses and rehabilitation centers. Fair Chance team members currently comprise approximately 25 percent of JBM’s workforce.

By offering each team member resources and support for successful re-entry from local partners like CityLink Center, JBM continues to expand its program with the goal of recruiting 65 percent of their entire team through Fair Chance in the future.

“JBM has been a forward thinking and true partner in providing our clients with meaningful pathways for economic mobility,” said Johnmark Oudersluys, Executive Director, CityLink Center. “As we continue to develop intentional pathways for our neighbors and companies to thrive, we look forward to working with other organizations that want to explore solutions for their business and our community.”

Investing in internal support services like weekly 1:1 sessions with JBM’s full-time Change Coach, JBM has also developed an extensive selection of outsourced services to support its Fair Chance team members. These include transportation access through Wheels Ministry, financial guidance, legal support and housing resources.

“We’re thrilled about the opportunities this move will provide our business and our team members,” added Sheanshang. “Our company’s purpose is to provide better solutions that create better lives and a better world. From the continued development of our eco-friendly packaging solutions created by individuals seeking to create better lives for themselves, we hope to continue delivering on that mission.”

To learn more about JBM Packaging, please visit www.jbmpackaging.com.

About JBM:

JBM Packaging provides eco-friendly, high-performing flexible packaging solutions and filling services, maintaining a commitment to providing customers with quality products since its start in 1985. With a wide variety of creative packaging products, JBM delivers to various markets, including health and beauty, apparel, agriculture, home goods, food, office, medical and more. It does this by maintaining a commitment to creating better solutions, which leads to better lives and a better world.

In Oct. 2016, JBM hired its first team member through its Fair Chance Program, which gives formerly incarcerated individuals opportunities for career growth and advancement. Currently, nearly one-quarter of JBM’s team members are employed through this program. For more information on JBM and its Fair Chance initiatives, please go to www.jbmpackaging.com.

About CityLink Center:

CityLink provides a place and pathway for individuals to create economic security for themselves and their families. Our approach focuses on co-locating (bringing services into one building) and integrating programs (creating a cohesive experience) while fueling that work with volunteers.