Kids Learning Philanthropy With Help From BusyKid

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BusyKid believes to be financially successful in life, kids must learn from an early age how to earn, save, share, spend and invest. This balanced approach doesn’t come naturally and it’s not taught in schools. That is why the BusyKid app has been designed to help the next generations start developing an understanding, as well as, a solid routine to be better at managing money.

BusyKid has several unique features, but one of the most popular lets a child donate a portion of allowance to one of nearly 50 listed national or regional charities. Matter of fact, the company is announcing the latest group of organizations now listed - Agrarian Trust, Arizona Diabetes Foundation, American Respiratory Care Foundation, Safe Families for Children and The CE Shop. As the first app that allowed kids to earn, save, share, spend and invest real allowance by completing weekly chores and activities, BusyKid has already helped its kids donate nearly $100,000.

“The world has been crazy recently, but we continue to hear from parents that they want something that provides motivation, structure and basic financial education for their children,” says BusyKid CEO Gregg Murset. “Our app easily meets those needs, but it’s the need for financial education that is most important. Kids need to learn how to deal with money issues long before high school. This includes the need to be philanthropic. We welcome these wonderful charities to our platform and hope our community will make them part of their regular sharing routine.”

Agrarian Trust

Agrarian Trust’s mission is to support land access for next generation farmers. It encourages and assists the transfer of farmland to the next generation of sustainable farmers and ranchers. They propose to act through internal efforts and external partnerships, and to build the issue, strengthening the network of stakeholders (entering and retiring farmers, farm service providers, and others).

Arizona Diabetes Foundation

The goals of the Arizona Diabetes Foundation are to provide innovative educational programs for at risk targeted populations and to improve the diabetic care of individuals in the State of Arizona. The moving force behind the work of the American Diabetes Association is a network of more than 565,000 volunteers, their families and caregivers, a professional society of nearly 20,000 health care professionals, as well as more than 250 staff members.

The American Respiratory Care Foundation

The American Respiratory Care Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed for the purpose of supporting research, education, and charitable activities. The ARCF seeks to educate the public about respiratory health, assist in the training and continuing education of health care providers, and improve the quality of our environment.

Safe Families for Children

Safe Families for Children is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that provides hope and support to families in crisis. They work to (1) Keep children safe during a family crisis, (2) Support, and stabilize families by surrounding them with a caring, compassionate community, and (3) Reunite families and reduce the number of children entering the child welfare system.

The CE Shop Foundation

Over 30 million children across the United States participate in reduced or no-cost school lunch programs, and many of them go without food on the weekends. The CE Shop Foundation is committed to eliminating childhood hunger by collecting funds for school-aged backpack programs in cooperation with elementary schools and a local non-profit organization, Food For Thought.

About BusyKid

BusyKid is available for all mobile devices and is easy to use, highly secure and provides kids hands-on experience in managing real money. Children learn the important basic financial principles they won’t learn in school through the app that provides real “teachable moments” for kids. It’s perfect for kids 5-16, though kids/teens younger and older are using it. The Family Plan is just $19.99/yr and includes one free BusyKid Visa Prepaid Spend Card and no fees for investing. The card allows children to spend their allowance in stores or online with prior approval of parents.