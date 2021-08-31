ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA Announces Deal with United Kingdom Events Company; New Partnership with POULAINE LTD., OXFORD, UK

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA announced a new long-term financing partnership with Poulaine Ltd., a United Kingdom-based Property Development and Events Company. Ethos, a private project financing provider based in San Diego, California, with global operations, has committed to providing Poulaine with a significant capital infusion of £10 million GBP, that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management, stated, “We are extremely pleased to be able to support Poulaine through our Crisis Financing Facility (CFF). The relevance of this deal confirms our commitment to the penetration of the UK and European markets. We whole-heartedly support Poulaine’s ambitions to deliver their project in the events sector including weddings and business conferencing across two prestigious locations in the UK. The acquisition of two significant estates and listed buildings and their refurbishment will enable Poulaine to commence operations which have been delayed due to the Covid19 pandemic.”

Liam Robertson, Director of Poulaine Ltd., UK, stated, “Poulaine Ltd are excited to work with Ethos Asset Management. We look forward to our upcoming projects in two impressive properties within the events sector.”

Poulaine Ltd., is a UK-based dynamic alternative asset management company.

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. Providing financing to government and privately promoted projects in every continent and every sector, Ethos has developed a unique risk modulation model which allows them to provide financing in terms not available anywhere in traditional financial markets. Additionally, Ethos provides advice to structure projects and restructure debt. Ethos supports and develops their clients to achieve their long-term goals with confidence.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management, is actively involved in acquiring and structuring three investment funds. He is directly involved in four business areas of the companies: resource mobilization, project financing, wealth management, and commodities trading. Mr. Santos holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics, three Master’s degrees in Finance, Banking Accounting and International Taxation, and a Ph.D. developer in Financial Instruments.

Craig Freeman, Ethos’ UK Associate, also said, “I am delighted to continue my relationship with Ethos, and to secure funding to enable Poulaine to purchase two more properties to expand its foothold in the events business.”

