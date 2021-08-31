Clariti Building Permit Software Selected by City of Santa Ana

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clariti, alongside implementation specialist Avocette Technologies, is thrilled to formally announce that the City of Santa Ana, California, has selected the Clariti solution to modernize its permitting, enforcement, and inspections applications. Annually, the city issues an average of 10,000 permits and conducts an average of 30,000 inspections. Using Clariti’s Building Permit Software, the city will transition to a fully digital permitting process for building and right-of-way permits, providing citizens with a way to apply online through a self-service portal. The solution will also provide staff in the Planning and Building Agency and the Public Works Agency, who currently rely on 100% paper-based processes, to serve more than 300,000 residents, with a comprehensive set of digital tools to streamline daily tasks, enhance productivity, and reduce permitting and inspection wait times.

"We’re excited to partner with the City of Santa Ana and commend its commitment to delivering exceptional citizen experiences through modernizing its building permitting and inspection processes. This step forward will serve the city well and dramatically streamline its permitting workflows."

-Jake Dancyger, Co-CEO, Clariti

On the city’s decision to move forward with Clariti, Jack Ciulla, Santa Ana’s Chief Technology Innovations Officer, noted many deciding factors, including the solution’s high configurability to meet the city’s unique needs, the short timeline to go-live, and the completely online workflows that will make work simple and efficient.

“We were looking for a solution to replace our 20-year-old homegrown land management system that still requires citizens to come to City Hall to apply for a permit and for staff to print multiple paper copies at each step of the permitting process. We’re excited that with Clariti, all of our permitting needs will be handled through the online community portal. This will greatly improve the experience for both citizens and staff.”

-Jack Ciulla, Chief Technology Innovations Officer, City of Santa Ana

With ongoing infrastructure improvement projects and booming new construction, the city’s permitting demands are high: Santa Ana’s estimated annual construction valuation is upwards of between $300 million to $500 million, with an estimated valuation of $1.7 billion over the past five years. In 2020, the city’s building activity was valued at over $492 million.

“Our goal with Clariti is to streamline the application process, reduce wait times for customers, and offer fully online self-service for applicants who don’t want to come in to apply in-person. The solution will really help staff, too, because they’ll have access to all of the information and tools they need online.”

-Jason Kwak, Building Safety Manager, City of Santa Ana

Implementation services for the entire project will be provided by Clariti systems integrator Avocette Technologies.

“Avocette is looking forward to working alongside the City of Santa Ana in the implementation of the Clariti platform, bringing the city’s vision into reality and providing support to ensure the complete solution will meet the city’s growing needs moving forward.”

-Scott Ross, CEO, Avocette Technologies