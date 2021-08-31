Smartlink Health Selected as Integration Partner for Medpod’s Telemedicine Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medpod, Inc. today announced that it is using Smartlink Health Solutions to integrate the Medpod telemedicine platform with its customers’ Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems. Since switching to Smartlink, Medpod’s EHR integrations are being completed within four weeks, more than five times faster than with other integration vendors in the past.

Henry Schein Medical, the medical business of Henry Schein, Inc., is the exclusive distributor of Medpod, Inc. products and services.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), as well as many private insurers, have expanded telehealth access because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the use of telehealth exploded in 2020. EHR integration has become a critical success factor, because patient scheduling and clinical information need to be shared between the two systems. After working with many different well known integration vendors, Medpod opted to replace its vendor with Smartlink in the fall of 2020.

“Our goal is to help our customers incorporate telehealth into their practice as quickly and painlessly as possible, so they can continue providing high quality care to patients despite the pandemic,” said Jack Tawil, Chairman & CEO, Medpod, Inc. “Smartlink has helped us deliver on that goal. We are able to deploy much faster and with a great overall customer experience.”

Smartlink Data Connector (SDC) is an Integration Platform as a Service that leverages a system’s user interface (UI) to automate data sharing workflows. It works with any operating environment (SaaS, hosted, on-premise), and can insert or extract virtually any type of data, including scheduling, documents, images, videos, discrete data such as vital signs, and messages. With SDC, integrations that often take six to nine months can be completed in a matter of weeks, and without EHR vendor involvement.

“We are delighted to be a part of the important work that Henry Schein and Medpod are doing to help their customers in this time of crisis,” said Siu Tong, PhD, CEO, and founder of Smartlink Health Solutions. “We’ve spent a lot of time and effort refining the implementation and coordination processes that are wrapped around our innovative technology, and I’m pleased to see those efforts paying off for our customers.”

Medpod, Inc. is a telehealth software, hardware and services company that enables healthcare providers to deliver high quality care, anytime, anywhere. Medpod's Augmented Medicine Platform enables providers to use the power of telediagnostics to extend their reach further into the community and transform any environment into a clinical care setting.

The company's 360 degree delivery approach to transforming healthcare using advanced technology enables care at all levels of complexity and in all care settings from Acute and Sub Acute to Ambulatory and home.

Medpod products, goods and services are globally distributed exclusively by Henry Schein, Inc., a Fortune 500 company.

Smartlink Health Solutions is an innovator in healthcare IT and is focused on helping organizations solve two of their biggest challenges – the transition from reactive care delivery to proactive care delivery, and the quest for seamless data sharing across the care continuum. Smartlink’s integration Platform-as-a-Service enables rapid, affordable integration between healthcare IT and other systems via the user interface. Smartlink’s care management platform also supports Medicare’s value-based fee for service programs and helps employers proactively protect employees from COVID-19. For more information, visit SmartlinkHealth.com.