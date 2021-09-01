Kanguru Announces Partnership With Dubai-Based IT Solutions Provider: PRO TECHnology

PRO-Technology is proud to be able to supply organizations in the Dubai area with Kanguru Defender hardware encrypted USB drives to secure data, along with Kanguru Duplicators, and digitally-signed, secure firmware devices. PRO-TECHnology’s new partnership with the well-known brand Kanguru provides government, energy/utilities, and technology organizations with ideal data security and quality data storage products. (Photo: Business Wire)

MILLIS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kanguru is proud to announce their new partnership with Dubai-based IT Solutions Provider: PRO TECHnology.

PRO TECHnology is a provider of unique products and state-of-the-art IT solutions to enterprise and corporate markets seeking high IT standards, focusing in Business Continuity, Data Protection, Archiving & Compliances, Virtualization and more.

This new alliance with PRO TECHnology provides Kanguru with the distinct opportunity to expand local support for Kanguru products and services into the key Middle East region with military-grade Defender® hardware encrypted and trusted USB devices, remote management for USB devices containing sensitive data around the world, and drive duplication equipment. Kanguru’s unique and flexible solutions provide exceptional data protection for security-conscious organizations.

“Our new partnership with PRO TECHnology provides a significant improvement in local expertise and support which is critical for our customer experience,” says Nate Cote, Executive VP at Kanguru. “Kanguru has a strong presence in government and energy/utilities segments, so the relationship with PRO TECHnology who has deep ties in this region is well-timed...”

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Kanguru, a brand known for its highly-certified, hardware encrypted USB data storage products, remote management and duplication equipment.” says Jamal Maraqa, Managing Director of PRO TECHnology. “Kanguru’s hardware encrypted USB drive users are fundamentally protected from the dangers of the internet, theft, hacking, tampering, and brute-force and it contains high-level, military grade hardware encryption, as well as on-board Anti-Virus, secure firmware among other robust security benefits, allowing users and companies to feel safe and secured.”

“One of the most important features of Kanguru is its high level of protection of cyber security which will help IT Security Administrators to monitor and take action if their devices are used outside of their security policies.” Jamal Maraqa added “Kanguru's on-board, RSA-2048 secure firmware makes Defender® USB drives the most trusted, secured USB on the market to protect against third-party attacks.”

Kanguru’s flexible, customizable solutions are a great fit for any organization, from defense, military, government, corporate and enterprise, to banking, energy, utilities and more:

FIPS 140-2 Certified, Kanguru Defender® AES 256-Bit Hardware Encrypted USB Drives

Kanguru Remote Management Console™ (KRMC™)

Drive Duplicators With Secure Erase Features

Hard Drive, SSD, Blu-ray, DVD, CD, USB and NVMe Duplicators

Secure Firmware USB Drives for Trusted Networks

