Fairbanks Morse Service Awarded Contracts by Military Sealift Command and US Navy for Maintenance, Repair Services

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) announces that Fairbanks Morse Service (FMS), the aftermarket support division for FMD that includes providing parts and service, has been awarded a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by Military Sealift Command (MSC). FMS has also been awarded multiple contracts by the U.S. Navy, including a five-year basic ordering agreement and a four-year IDIQ global repair services contract for submarine emergency diesel generators (EDG).

“The reputation Fairbanks Morse Defense has established over 80 years as a trusted defense service provider is affirmed by these opportunities with the U.S. Navy and Military Sealift Command,” FMD CEO George Whittier said. “We are proud to support these military organizations as they continue the indelible task of defending our country.”

The MSC IDIQ contract is valued at a maximum of $170 million and encompasses parts, service, technical support, planned maintenance, engineering, technical publications, and configuration management support across the T-AKR, T-AO 187, T-AKE, ESB/ESD, and the new T-AO 205 class ships.

Through an IDIQ contract, pricing for support services is streamlined under a single agreement, eliminating the numerous burdens associated with working through an intermediary.

The U.S. Navy contracts, which were awarded by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, are valued at a combined maximum of $60 million. They include a five-year basic ordering agreement for U.S. Navy submarine EDGs, a global repair services firm-fixed-price contract, and a four-year IDIQ time-and-material contract for U.S. Navy EDG global repair services. These contracts are for rapid deployment of personnel to support emergent assessments, planning, and restoration of EDGs and providing a vehicle for the planned submarine renewals as the Navy extends the service life of these mission-critical assets. The contracts support SSBN/SSGN 726, SSN 688, and SSN 21 Class submarines with Fairbanks Morse EDGs.

FMD provides factory-certified OEM technicians who undergo rigorous qualifications to meet the company’s high standards for delivering world-class support.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) is a leading provider of mission-critical equipment to military and commercial marine customers. The company comprises three divisions: Fairbanks Morse Engine (FME), Fairbanks Morse Service (FMS), and Ward Leonard. For more than 125 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of reliable power systems, parts, and aftermarket service to the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Canadian Coast Guard. Through FME, the company continues supporting the defense industry’s mission-critical operations with high-performance engines manufactured in the USA. OEM parts, expert services, and innovative solutions that improve performance and extend component lifecycles are provided to marine, nuclear, commercial, and export customers through FMS and Ward Leonard. FMD, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About Fairbanks Morse Service

Fairbanks Morse Service (FMS) provides all aftermarket parts, services, and solutions for customers of Fairbanks Morse Defense, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment and a leading provider of power solutions. With one of the largest fleets of Factory-Certified, OEM technicians available to power-industry customers, FMS is composed of a growing network of service centers and channel partners strategically located worldwide. FMS’s responsive, customer-focused team is supported by a broad range of inventory, service, and repair options that improve equipment performance and extend operational lifecycles. FMS is a division of Fairbanks Morse Defense. The FMS division includes BRECO International Inc., a provider of remanufactured parts and specialty marine repair services.

