Hello Sunshine Partners With Baileys Irish Cream to Celebrate and Show up for Women Through the Content They Love

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treat yourself to a new kind of modern day Rom-Com! Hello Sunshine has partnered with Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur, the world’s number one selling liqueur, to release a series of three short films inspired by “Meet Cutes” from the women-first dating and social networking app Bumble. These “Meet Cutes” (a.k.a Bumble users first time meeting their matches) put women at the center of the story while celebrating emerging filmmakers.

Just as Hello Sunshine is highlighting a new era of Rom-Coms meant to be enjoyed with loved ones, Baileys is no stranger to bringing people together while encouraging the unapologetic pursuit of little moments of indulgence, which now can include snuggling up on the couch with some Baileys and a “Meet Cute” short film. Together, Hello Sunshine and Baileys are excited to give people an opportunity to indulge in true, modern day love stories.

The “Meet Cute” series features three female and non-binary filmmakers - Carly Usdin, Sadé Clacken Joseph, and Haroula Rose - who have each created a short film inspired by a true Bumble “Meet Cute” story. After carefully selecting these three Bumble stories from the hundreds submitted, the filmmakers were empowered to retell these real-life romances in their own voice. Film descriptions, loglines, and cast are included below:

FIRST DATE

Link to Film HERE

Logline: After matching on Bumble but never getting a chance to meet in person, Jennifer and Anna unexpectedly reconnect and text flirtatiously for six weeks before Anna convinces Jennifer to an epic first date: flying across the country to attend a wedding as Anna’s guest.

Filmmaker: Carly Usdin

Talent: Shalita Grant and Shannon Woodward

THE SIGN

Link to Film HERE

Logline: This film follows Clare, a pragmatic divorce attorney who, after going through a divorce of her own, ends up finding her true match with a little help from fate.

Filmmaker: Sadé Clacken Joseph

Talent: Bianca Lawson

HOUND OF LOVE

Link to Film HERE

Logline: Sonya (a dog) is protective over Sam, her best friend and owner. Basically, no one is good enough. In this piece we will see the relationship between Sonya and Sam, Sonya’s view of the world and how she sabotages Sam’s dates -- until she meets Bill.

Filmmaker: Haroula Rose

Talent: Jess Weixler and Kate Micucci as the Voice of Sonya

“We are thrilled to support these incredibly talented emerging filmmakers,” said Zoe Fairbourn, Head of Brand Partnerships at Hello Sunshine. “Hello Sunshine is excited to usher in a new era of modern Rom-Coms and are so grateful to Baileys and Bumble for their partnership in bringing this smart, fun series to life, and for their continued support in our mission of telling stories that put women at the center.”

“Throughout the years, Baileys has always been at the center of celebrations with loved ones, bringing people together during those moments when we deserve to treat ourselves,” said Stacey Cunningham, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America. “Between the brilliant filmmakers and compelling stories around modern day love, the short films we’ve created in partnership with Hello Sunshine are a true reflection of those moments worth celebrating.”

The “Meet Cute” short film series can be viewed on the Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine YouTube Channel, and will live in a branded content hub on The Roku Channel nationwide this fall, creating the perfect opportunity to celebrate with Baileys whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, in coffee, hot chocolate or baked into a showtime treat. Click here to watch now and subscribe.

