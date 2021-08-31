Native.AI Joins MISTA to Drive Growth and Innovation for CPG Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Native.AI – a real-time market and consumer intelligence provider for CPG companies – announced today its membership with MISTA, a global innovation community for the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry. Native is partnering with MISTA to accelerate product innovation, scale its platform and collaborate with like-minded companies to solve today’s largest F&B challenges.

MISTA’s ecosystem includes high-growth startups and established industry leaders across the CPG, Ingredients, Food Technology and Agriculture (Ag) Technology sectors such as Danone, Givaudan, Conagra Brands, Mars Inc., and Ingredion Inc. Native’s solution – which equips brands to understand changing customer preferences and create better products – provides members with a proven platform to collect, analyze and leverage consumer intelligence to create better and more sustainable products.

“Today’s consumers are rapidly changing the way they eat, shop and live,” said Scott May, global head of MISTA. “Native is helping brands stay ahead of trends by transforming how they listen to and act on feedback. The insights are being used to better enable companies to develop products that are customer centric, innovative and good for the planet. We’re looking forward to supporting Native’s growth and providing the team with the connections and resources needed to thrive.”

Native’s AI-powered platform uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deliver real-time analysis of consumer feedback from Point of Sale (POS), e-commerce reviews, social media, smart labels and more. With a better understanding of first-party and third-party consumer feedback, brands can confidently optimize product attributes such as flavor, ingredients, price, packaging, sustainability and more to increase sales and market share.

“Thirty thousand new CPG brands launch each year. Differentiating requires a deep understanding of consumer and market needs,” said Frank Pica, co-founder and CEO of Native.AI. “Our mission at Native is to help brands create more personalized and successful products by listening to and understanding customers in real-time. We’re thrilled to join MISTA and look forward to sharing ideas, learning from our peers and collaborating to help create amazing consumer products.”

Launched in 2018, MISTA is an ecosystem established to enhance collaboration between companies and enable start-ups and established corporations to optimize ideas, products, people and investments to address global challenges around the future of food.

For more information, please visit www.gonative.ai.

About Native.AI

Native.AI provides a real-time consumer and market intelligence platform that empowers brands to uncover, analyze and act on customer feedback to improve product offerings and drive innovation. Its AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) technology collects real-time data from Point of Sale (POS), e-commerce reviews, social media, smart labels and more to allow brands to assess sentiment around taste, packaging, price and more. The insights equip brands to adjust product formulations, supply chains, pricing, packaging and more to increase sales, satisfaction and loyalty. Founded in 2018, Native’s customers span F&B, CPG, agrifood, and cannabis industries.