Everactive and Armstrong International Partner on Smart Steam Trap Management With Real-Time Batteryless Monitoring

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everactive, the category-defining batteryless Internet of Things (IoT) company, today announced the integration of its real-time monitoring technology with Armstrong International’s SAGE® steam trap management software. Armstrong International, a global leader in efficient thermal energy solutions in combination with Everactive’s continuous monitoring systems, offers a best-in-class solution for minimizing steam losses and reducing the associated energy costs and excess CO 2 emissions.

The partnership between Everactive and Armstrong demonstrates the power of smart technology to significantly impact the industrial sector as it continues to modernize and provide efficiencies across all industries. Batteryless sensors offer the most cost-effective method of monitoring at scale by providing maintenance-free, reliable, always-on wireless technology. Armstrong’s steam trap management offers deep resources and knowledge to further optimize valuable steam systems that are at the heart of process manufacturing, petrochemical refining, and district energy operations.

“The integration of our steam trap monitoring solution into Armstrong’s SAGE® software represents a powerful one-two punch of new technology and industrial domain expertise that stands to drive tremendous savings for our joint customers,” says John Greenfield, VP of Partnerships at Everactive. “Adding scalable, real-time monitoring to Armstrong’s suite of trap management tools will help a range of industries realize their energy reduction, cost-savings, and decarbonization goals.”

Everactive’s ultra-low-power semiconductors require one-thousand times less power than competing circuits. Their sensor devices can therefore generate enough power from small amounts of “harvested energy” to continuously measure, process and wirelessly transmit equipment and infrastructure health data from a range of industrial assets, including steam traps. By identifying and reacting to trap failures as they occur, the integrated solution lets customers minimize steam loss and thereby reduces energy costs and excess CO 2 emissions associated with wasted steam. For a single plant, this can be measured in millions of dollars and thousands of tons of CO 2 , resulting in maximum efficiency and reliability while minimizing IT infrastructure footprint.

“At Armstrong International, the benefits of a smarter and scalable approach to steam trap management aligns with our goal of assisting companies on their decarbonization goals, including energy cost reduction,” said Doug Bloss, president CEO at Armstrong. “Our integration with Everactive’s wireless technology represents a tangible, quantifiable digital transformation for us with limitless potential in application and scalability. This ultimately continues our legacy of employing new technologies to improve profitability and advance innovation for our customers around the world.”

For more information about Everactive, please visit www.everactive.com. For more information about Armstrong International, please visit www.armstronginternational.com.

ABOUT EVERACTIVE:

In collaboration with its partners, Everactive delivers the most scalable and cost-effective digital transformation solutions. The company's proprietary low-power energy harvesting and wireless technology enables completely batteryless and always-on Internet of Things systems. Ruggedized for harsh industrial settings, Everactive Edge devices provide continuous insight into asset health across a range of equipment and throughout entire plants and facilities. The company has offices in Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, and Charlottesville. For more information, please visit: www.everactive.com.

ABOUT ARMSTRONG INTERNATIONAL:

Armstrong International provides intelligent system solutions that improve utility performance, lower energy consumption and reduce environmental emissions. As the industry’s leading thermal utility partner, Armstrong International can satisfy unique requirements while helping to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption and emissions. The fifth-generation, family-owned business provides hardworking products, state-of-the-art technology, custom-engineered systems and services, and more than a century of knowledge, experience, and enjoyable experiences — all organized with industry specificity. For more information, visit www.armstronginternational.com.