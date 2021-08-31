o9 Solutions Announces New Collaboration With Thoucentric

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, o9 Solutions, a premier AI-driven integrated business planning and decision-making solution provider for the enterprise, and Thoucentric, a boutique management consulting company, announce a strategic alliance that will enable global CPG clients to accelerate their digital transformation processes. The partnership combines o9’s innovative solutions for end-to-end planning across the complete supply chain with Thoucentric’s strategic knowledge of the CPG market to deliver optimal value to their global clients.

Thoucentric is a top-notch consulting firm focused on advising global CPG firms on aspects of the digital transformation process. The o9-certified Thoucentric consultants have a deep understanding of o9’s solutions and can help implement the platform to address clients’ needs. The combination of the Thoucentric consultants’ expertise and o9’s premium platform will unlock value for clients in the CPG market. The partnership is synergistic. Both companies bring their own strengths, but when together, they hold the potential to accelerate the digital transformation journey of major firms. It is the ambition of both companies to expand the partnership in the future to a global level.

Chakri Gottemukkala, co-founder and CEO of o9 Solutions said: “We are extremely happy to have a strategic partner like Thoucentric in the CPG market. Combining o9’s innovative AI-powered platform and Thoucentric’s strategic advice will help clients across the world with optimizing their integrated business planning capabilities. We look forward to delivering optimal value to our clients with this new partnership.”

“We thank o9 solutions for trusting a niche player like us as their strategic partner. Our team is extremely pleased to work on a state-of-the-art planning platform like o9. We will support o9 with all facets of delivery with techno-functional and analytics (data sciences and data engineering) expertise in supply chain, revenue and financial planning across India, U.S., UK, and Europe. We look forward to strengthening this relationship and are committed to making it successful,” said Neelakshi Kotnis, co-founder of Thoucentric.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modelling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About Thoucentric Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Thoucentric is a niche management consulting firm solving complex business problems across industries and functions. We believe in solving classic business problems by addressing all the 3 pillars- people, process and technology in our solutions. We help our clients take better business decisions, optimize their operations and generate higher returns for their stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.thoucentric.com