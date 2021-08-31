 ActivTrak Announces Channel Partnerships with N-able and Liquid PC

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActivTrak, a workforce analytics and productivity platform provider, today announced separate partnership agreements with two leading channel companies, N-able and Liquid PC, as businesses prepare for the shift to hybrid work.

The role of channel partners has become essential as businesses adapt their technology needs to changing work environments. As noted in the recent press release, Forrester: Only 30% Of Companies Will Embrace A Full Return-To-Office Model Post-Pandemic, Forrester predicts that 70% of US and European companies are planning a shift to hybrid work. This gives managed services providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) an opportunity to offer new services while differentiating their business from competitors, becoming increasingly strategic advisors and maximizing revenues.

Under the individual channel partnership agreements, ActivTrak will join the N-able™ Technology Alliance Program (TAP) as a first step to help enable growth and profitability for MSPs. Liquid PC will also become a new distributor of ActivTrak, enabling its VARs to deliver ActivTrak’s workforce analytics solutions to clients in government, education and healthcare across the United States.

“ Choice and flexibility are key N-able TAP components,” said Tyler McDonald, director of business development, N-able. “ ActivTrak is a fast-growing company focused on helping MSPs unlock more productivity for their customers. We are excited to have them in TAP as a valuable option for our MSPs to leverage going forward.”

“ ActivTrak’s unique offering supports our growth path and is a natural extension of our product line helping businesses become more productive,” said Taylor Albertini, vice president of business development and sales, Liquid PC. “ Workforce insights are in demand as companies manage their distributed employees both at home and in the office, and we believe their solution will create new revenue opportunities for our VARs.”

“ N-able and Liquid PC have demonstrated leadership in helping MSPs and VARs standardize, secure and scale their businesses,” said Rita Selvaggi, CEO of ActivTrak. “ I’m confident that our respective partnerships can further help companies thrive in this new world of hybrid work, and respond quickly when the next major technological disruption occurs.”

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps companies unlock productivity potential. Our award-winning workforce analytics and productivity management software provides expert insights that empower people, optimize processes, and maximize technology. Additionally, with data sourced from more than 9,000 customers and over 450,000 users, ActivTrak’s Workforce Productivity Lab is a global center for ground-breaking research and expertise that helps companies embrace and embody the future of work. Based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners, and is led by a seasoned team of software industry veterans. To learn more visit: https://activtrak.com/.