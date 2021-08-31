BDO Netherlands Chooses Sinequa to Power its Information-Driven Growth Strategy

NEW YORK & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading enterprise search provider, Sinequa, announced today that financial services company BDO Netherlands has chosen Sinequa’s technology to accelerate its global expansion strategy. Sinequa’s platform will enable BDO employees to surface insights from the company’s content and data and deliver greater value to its clients. This will enable BDO Netherlands to go further, faster by facilitating rapid development of insight applications that improve decision making, increase productivity, accelerate innovation, and create competitive advantage.

Marcel Donkers, CIO at BDO Netherlands said: “Data drives everything we do, from informing our advisory services to engaging world-wide partners, employees and clients, to enabling our digital services. BDO sees a bright future with highly differentiated business solutions that create value for our clients and key stakeholders. The Sinequa platform goes well beyond traditional enterprise search and will be instrumental in taking BDO to its next level of maturity and sustained growth.”

BDO Netherlands is an independent member firm of BDO International Limited. With more than 2600 employees, it is the fastest-growing global audit and accounting network in the world, operating in 167 countries, and connecting over 90,000 people in 1,650 offices worldwide. As BDO Netherlands’s digital resources and services expand, it’s imperative that advisers can easily derive insights from vast amounts of structured data and unstructured content from across the organization.

BDO was looking for a comprehensive solution that could deliver capabilities for enterprise search. After a head-to-head comparison, BDO selected Sinequa due to its comprehensive cognitive search and analysis capabilities, complementary technologies for building powerful search-based insight applications, advanced Natural Language Processing including Dutch and German language support, and integration with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365. The broad portfolio of connectors was also a major differentiator, with robust support for M-Files, a key application at BDO. Recognized as a leader in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines and The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q3 2021, Sinequa enables companies like BDO to extract deep, relevant insights to operate more efficiently.

Stephane Kirchacker, Vice President, EMEA at Sinequa comments: “Like many of our world-class customers, BDO is a data-intensive organization that relies on insights from a broad range of sources to deliver superior services to its clients. Our work with BDO Netherlands exemplifies how Sinequa empowers leading organizations to extract greater value from their vast quantities of data more rapidly and efficiently than they would otherwise be able to. We are thrilled to be working with BDO to deliver the benefits of our powerful tool, from enabling more tailored services for clients, to aiding sustainable business growth.”

About Sinequa

Sinequa serves both large and complex organizations with the most complete enterprise search, ever. Customers employ our intelligent search platform to connect all content (both text and data), derive meaning, learn from user interactions, and present information in context. This solves content chaos and informs employees through a single, secure interface. They get the knowledge, expertise, and insights needed to make informed decisions and do more, faster. These organizations accelerate innovation, reduce rework, foster collaboration, ensure compliance, and increase productivity. Become Information-Driven™ with Sinequa. For more information visit www.sinequa.com

About BDO Netherlands

In the new economy we need to capitalize on market opportunities faster than ever. New rules challenge us to act more business-like. And a new generation is ready to do things differently. Better, smarter, more innovatively. To succeed as an entrepreneur we need to renew ourselves too. Be open to change. And have a broad-minded view of the possibilities that lie before us.

New perspectives. That’s what BDO wants to offer you. And that’s exactly what we do, with our unique combination of local market knowledge and an international network. Personal service and a professional approach. At BDO, we want to help you get a fresh angle on your business. So you can make the right decisions to increase the agility, strength and success of your organisation – whether it is a small or medium-sized enterprise, a family-owned business, a public organisation or an international corporation.

BDO is eager to look ahead with you. Together we will gain new insights and new opportunities in your market. Together we will create new perspectives.