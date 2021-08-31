Noyo and Guardian Life expand partnership to broaden their network of connected platforms

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Noyo, the leading API platform powering the age of connected insurance, today announced an expansion of its partnership with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life). With the integration of Noyo’s API solution for fast, accurate data exchange, Guardian will scale its ability to seamlessly connect with key benefits administration platforms across the industry.

More employers than ever are looking to move away from manual paper processes and migrate toward digitizing their core benefits processes. According to Guardian’s Workplace Benefits Study “Digital Overdrive”, the desire for digital innovation is clear: one out of three employers would recommend switching to a carrier that offers real-time connectivity that can take employee experiences to the next level. Noyo meets that need with an end-to-end infrastructure solution that includes flexible, powerful APIs for immediate, secure data exchange, complete with round-trip confirmation protocols and unparalleled auditing capabilities that identify and prevent errors before they occur. Through their partnership with Noyo, Guardian will increase the scale of benefits administration platforms with which it offers integrations, ultimately allowing customers to reduce errors, simplify complex processes, and save time.

“Guardian Life is committed to delivering improved insurance experiences and solving critical pain points within the benefits administration process for brokers, employers and employees,” said Erin Casey, Second Vice President, Digital Partner Solutions at Guardian Life. “We’re delighted to grow our relationship with Noyo, which will allow us to connect with more benefits administration platforms in order to drive meaningful improvement to the overall digital experience for Guardian Life's customers.”

Through connections to benefits administration platforms across the industry, Guardian Life offers plan setup, eligibility updates, EOI application, and access to provider directories – all in real time.

“Guardian’s continued investment in innovative, technology-driven solutions reflects their commitment to providing modern benefits experiences for everyone,” said Shannon Goggin, CEO and co-founder of Noyo. “We are proud to partner with Guardian in delivering modern, intelligent benefits experiences at any scale.”

Guardian Life is now a Noyo Sync carrier. Learn more about how Noyo transforms insurance enrollment for carriers with Noyo Sync at https://www.noyo.com/noyo-sync/.

About Noyo

Noyo is the leading API platform powering the age of connected insurance. Founded by leaders in insurtech and API technology, Noyo is the connections gateway that enables modern, intelligent benefits experiences. Noyo’s complete, integrated infrastructure solution connects health insurance carriers, benefits platforms, and a growing ecosystem of innovators through a new industry standard for fast, accurate, and secure real-time data exchange. To learn more about Noyo's industry-leading platform that helps partners stay nimble and lead the next generation of insurance innovation, visit www.noyo.com.

About Guardian

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2019 included $9.3 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

