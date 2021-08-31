Momentus and QOSMOSYS to Expand Cooperation on Lunar Logistics Services

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc., a commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, and QOSMOSYS, a Singapore-based space venture that designs, launches and operates multi-mission space vehicles, announced today their intention to expand their existing cooperation to include the development of an integrated lunar logistics and transportation system.

QOSMOSYS and Momentus are studying the feasibility of jointly offering an end-to-end cargo transportation service to the surface of the Moon. The service would combine Momentus' next-generation service vehicle, currently under development, and an innovative surface delivery system, also under development, by QOSMOSYS and called QosmoBox. Depending on the results of these exploratory studies, the companies may enter into a formal cooperation agreement and conduct a validation launch in the 2023-2024 timeframe.

"Democratizing access to space requires collaboration across companies and geographies, and we are delighted to advance our cooperation with Momentus," said QOSMOSYS Chief Executive Officer Francois Dubrulle. "We believe Momentus' Ardoride service vehicle, when developed, together with our innovative QosmoBox spacecraft, can help unlock streamlined delivery services to the Moon."

Earlier this year, QOSMOSYS and Momentus announced two launch service agreements for deploying up to six QOSMOSYS Zeus satellites in Low Earth Orbit and Lunar Orbit between 2022 and 2024. The objective of these flights will be to demonstrate capabilities that will help pave the way for comprehensive lunar logistics and transportation missions.

"The long-term goal is to help our customers optimize the moon as an enabler of a strong space economy and a gateway to advanced exploration," said Momentus Chief Revenue Officer Dawn Harms. "With QOSMOSYS and Momentus planning to streamline the lunar journey by offering the entire life-cycle of logistics and infrastructure services, we hope that others are inspired to view the moon as a practical and accessible next step."

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development. The Company anticipates flying its first two Vigoride vehicles to Low Earth Orbit on a third-party launch provider as early as June 2022, subject to receipt of appropriate government licenses and availability of slots on its launch provider's manifest. http://www.momentus.space

About QOSMOSYS

QOSMOSYS offers everyone space into space. We design, launch and operate multi-missions space vehicles that serve organizations or individuals to store, ship, test, produce materials or objects for commercial or scientific applications. These space vehicles rely on our expandable family of spacecraft, named Zeus, offering a unique enabler of unlimited interactions of earth-bound life and dearly-held physical forms with the cosmos. QOSMOSYS is a Singapore-based venture. http://www.qosmosys.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements about the Momentus’ ability to demonstrate and validate its technology in space, the satisfaction of any technical feasibility review by Momentus and QOSMOSYS, and anticipated development of an integrated lunar logistics and transportation system and the capabilities of Momentus transfer and service vehicles. These forward-looking statements are based on Momentus’ management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Momentus’ management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to Momentus’ ability to secure adequate capital to continue to operate its business, risks related to Momentus’ ability to secure all required regulatory approvals and licenses, risks related to Momentus’ and QOSMOSYS’s ability to fully develop their technology or demonstrate and validate their technology in space, the ability for QOSMOSYS and/or Momentus to secure the resources necessary or to generate sufficient revenues to develop and sustain an integrated lunar logistics and transportation system, changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; risks related to the rollout of Momentus’ business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Momentus’ future business; product development delays or performance difficulties; launch failures or delays; developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the space transportation industry; the impact of significant investigative, regulatory or legal proceedings; risks related to compliance with Momentus’ National Security Agreement; level of product service or product or launch failures that could lead customers to use competitors’ services, and other risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Momentus undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.