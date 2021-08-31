Dremio Launches the Global Partner Network to Accelerate Data Value for Customers and the Analytics Ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dremio, the SQL lakehouse company, today announced the launch of the Dremio Partner Network for the BI and analytics ecosystem. The global Partner Network includes Dremio’s cloud, technology, consulting, and system integration (SI) partners such as AWS, Intel, Microsoft, Tableau, Privacera, dbt Labs, Twingo, InterWorks, and others.

The world of BI and analytics is going through a paradigm shift towards accelerating the innovation curve that powers data-driven business models. This shift comes in the form of ease of use and increased self-service analytics, faster time to data value, and better cost control across ever larger datasets for sound financial governance. The Dremio Partner Network helps the ecosystem meet customers where they are in this shift across three key tenets: driving analytics agility, eliminating complexity, and delivering better price-performance metrics. Dremio’s partner network enables compelling co-innovation with partners upon an open data architecture, combining choice and accelerating innovation with guided ease of use and enterprise-readiness across the BI ecosystem. This results in customers saving time and money, while partners drive more business, customer choice, and enabling Dremio partners to be seen as strategic partners by their respective customers.

With data at the front line of critical business decisions, there is an urgent and growing need for data teams to have faster and easier access to analytics. Agility is imperative and unlike other cloud-based analytics solutions, with Dremio, there is no need to copy data into proprietary systems before analyzing it. Dremio enables customers to power analytics and BI directly on their data lakes, where the data resides. This empowers both Dremio technology and SI partners to meet customers where they are with a simple, easy to use, open architecture.

Partners drive more business with Dremio by broadening their presence in the data analytics ecosystem. This means driving increased storage and compute consumption and data services attachment with cloud partners, development of value-add solutions with Dremio’s SQL Lakehouse Platform for technology partners, and the inclusion of additional services for consulting and SI partners. Customers save time and money with Dremio by accelerating their BI and analytics from months to minutes with a no-copy architecture that eliminates expensive and proprietary databases.

The Dremio Partner Network is focused on joint success and an outstanding partner experience. Dremio is solving for some of the most prevalent deficiencies in many partner relationships today by prioritizing both high-touch partner enablement and co-innovation and by providing timely support throughout the entire sales cycle.

Dremio provides partners with many customized benefits, including a dedicated partner account manager, business planning, one-on-one support, education and enablement, sales and technical training and certification, and joint marketing support to drive growth. The partner program also provides substantial discounts, sales incentives and joint marketing funds to Dremio’s global consulting and SI partners.

“ We have a dedicated, responsive team whose goal is to ensure our partners have everything they need. We provide support throughout the entire sales cycle, and we ensure they are well-equipped to solution-sell our products,” said Roger Frey, Vice President of Alliances & Business Development at Dremio. “ Our program benefits are designed to reward them for their time, effort and commitment. We strive to keep things simple and make it easy to work with us while helping them stay ahead of the innovation curve. We know this is critical to our joint success and we call it the Dremio difference.”

“ Dremio offers users seamless access to data and enables them to perform queries quickly and easily. We are pleased that Dremio can empower the decision makers and knowledge workers using Microsoft Azure to gain powerful insights from their data in a self-service fashion.”

- Raji Easwaran, Principal Group Program Manager, Azure, Microsoft

“ We work with a number of technology ISVs and startups to drive innovation and contribute to the open-source development community. Dremio’s no-copy architecture and ease of data access helps customers build out a high-speed analytics software infrastructure that can scale and be fully optimized across the Intel hardware portfolio, accelerating their time to insights.”

- Arijit Bandyopadhyay, CTO - Enterprise Analytics & AI, Head of Strategy - Enterprise & Cloud, Data Platforms Group, Intel Corporation

“ Tableau’s mission is to help our customers see and understand data and gain actionable insights from it. Our work with Dremio is centered around helping customers access large datasets directly from the data lake and easily connect to Tableau to enable fast and streamlined analytics.”

- Brian Matsubara, RVP of Global Technology Alliances, Tableau

" At Keyrus, for the data and analytics ecosystem, we partner closely with just one or two of the technologies that we consider to be the best in their domain. Dremio is our go-forward lakehouse service because they change the equation of our engagement with our clients and allow us to provide them with more value – faster. With Dremio we are more confident in analyzing data directly from the data lake."

- Scott Hanrahan, Co-Managing Director, Keyrus

“ As the field experts in big data architecture, we focus on comprehensive solutions for complex problems our customers are facing. Our partnership with the next-generation data lake engine Dremio helps customers liberate big data with interactive queries directly on cloud data lakes, eliminating complexity.”

- Golan Nahum, Founder and CEO, Twingo

" At dbt Labs, our mission is to help data analysts and practitioners create and disseminate organizational knowledge. Dremio's alignment on grassroots innovation and ease of choice helps our joint customers accelerate their BI and analytics success, while eliminating complexity with no-copy architecture."

- Nikhil Kothari, Head of Technology Alliances, dbt Labs

“ Privacera’s data access governance solution automates sensitive data discovery and easily manages high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale. We believe open standards are critical to multi-cloud data estates, and Dremio's commitment to open standards and no-copy data architecture helps our joint customers navigate the complex data and analytics landscape in a secure and trusted fashion, a win-win for business and technology stakeholders.”

- Balaji Ganesan, Co-Founder and CEO, Privacera

“ We are excited about our partnership with Dremio which will greatly help our customers make data-driven business decisions. Dremio has built a robust partner program with business intelligence ISVs like Tableau and others to create impactful solutions that reduce complexity and solve our customers’ most challenging data problems. As a leading data and analytics consultancy, we look forward to leveraging Dremio to solve our customers' most pressing business problems.

- Aaron Confer, Global Director of Business Development, InterWorks

